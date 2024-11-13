The Real Reason Teryl Rothery Left Stargate SG-1

According to an interview with Don S. Davis, who played General Hammond on the show, a network executive effectively forced the "Stargate SG-1" writers to kill off a character.

"I think it was a good episode, the two-parter," Davis said of the season 7 episode in which Frasier was killed. "You know, we went from Showtime to the SCI-FI Channel and they wanted to see a major thing. That's an arbitrary decision made by some stupid bean counter. But of course, 'Stargate' had no option to refuse that. So somebody had to go."

It sounds like the writers were put in a tough position, and Teryl Rothery found her character in the unfortunate position of being familiar enough where her death would mean something to audiences, but not so crucial to the overall structure of the series that her death would completely upend the dynamics of the show.

In an interview from a few years ago, Rothery recalled how she was informed of this decision. "Stargate SG-1" executive producer Robert Cooper was the one who called her with the news and asked how she would feel if they killed her off. "I'm in the middle of my kitchen going, 'Really? How would I feel? Robert, how do you think I would feel about being killed off? Not very good. Not very good at all.' So that's how I was told. But then he went on to tell me about how they were going to do it. I had a rough idea of the storyline, which I thought was beautiful. So I went, 'Oh, I like that. I like that storyline and how she's going to go. OK.' That's how it happened. How did I feel? Not good. Sad. But grateful, for seven great years."

