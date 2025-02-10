The Biggest Problem Stargate SG-1 Faced, According To Its VFX Supervisor

Though it was never a mega hit that commanded the kind of wide-ranging cultural influence of many other shows of its generation, "Stargate SG-1" maintained a cult following throughout its run and remains impressive simply by virtue of what it represented. That is to say, the way in which creators Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner took Roland Emmerich's original 1994 "Stargate" movie and spun a full 10 seasons of intergalactic exploration action was a feat in and of itself.

Emmerich's film was enough of a box office success to prompt talk of an entire "Stargate" trilogy, but the story of the SG-1 crew would ultimately unfold on the small screen, with Wright and Glassner shepherding the project using a whole new cast of actors that were playing the same characters from the movie. Ultimately, the Syfy channel cancelled SG-1" in 2007, but by that point the show had run for a full decade — an impressive accomplishment not only because of the way in which Wright and Glassner had successfully turned a big budget sci-fi epic into a cult hit TV show, but also because they'd managed to tell a galaxy-spanning story that required its characters to visit a diverse array worlds for a full 10 years while shooting from the same Canadian location.

The titular SG-1 team's whole objective was to use the Stargate portal to investigate alien worlds, which is solid enough as a sci-fi premise. In practical terms, however, this made producing the series somewhat of a challenge, given its base of production.