Morena Baccarin's Stargate Role, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate SG-1" and "Stargate: The Ark of Truth."

Morena Baccarin might be most widely known for her role as Vanessa Carlysle in "Deadpool" and its sequels (including "Deadpool & Wolverine"), but she's been a crucial part of several major television shows over the years too. From Inara Serra in "Firefly" to Leslie Thompkins in "Gotham," Baccarin has embodied intriguing, diverse roles across genres since her 2002 television debut. It is no surprise, then, that Baccarin was also part of the long-running and beloved "Stargate SG-1," a series that expanded upon the premise of Roland Emmerich's "Stargate" (the 1994 sci-fi adventure film that was originally meant to kick off an entire trilogy).

As a quick refresher, "Stargate SG-1" revolves around the eponymous team, which uses portal-like devices known as Stargates to travel to distant worlds across the galaxy. Over the course of their adventures, the SG-1 crew comes across different alien species, including the (now-extinct) Ori, who were known for their boundless knowledge and abilities. Baccarin plays Adria, an Ori/human hybrid who is introduced in the 10th and final season of "Stargate SG-1."

To understand Adria's role in "Stargate SG-1," we need to provide some vital context. Val Mal Doran (Claudia Black) was chosen as a host by the Ori, who sought to create a genetically powerful child dubbed the Orici. This child would go on to represent their will across the galaxy, helping spread their religious doctrine in ways that they never could. After Val gave birth to the Orici, she named her Adria, who aged at an accelerated rate and gew into an adult in a few days. While Adria fulfilled aspects of the "chosen one" trope, we must remember that the Ori are religious zealots who deny free will to establish their faith as a destined path. The Prior of the Ori once called Adria a "beacon of light in the darkness, to the warriors of the Ori, and to all who follow the true Path to salvation," but this proclamation excludes everyone who doesn't follow the Ori and their religion.