Live-Action Voltron Movie Coming From Red Notice Director Rawson Marshall Thurber

From days of long ago, from uncharted regions of the universe, comes a legend. Back in the 1980s, Top Koplar of World Events Productions and Toei Animation brought the Japanese anime television series "Beast King GoLion" and "Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV" to the United States as "Voltron." After the success of "Transformers," the adaptation that became "Voltron" sparked a massive fandom surrounding the adventures of the five space explorers who join forces to create a gigantic mecha Super Robot that's endured for generations worldwide. Now, it looks like "Voltron" is finally going to get the live-action film treatment for which film fans have been clamoring for years.

Form feet and legs! Form arms and torso! And apparently "Red Notice" director Rawson Marshall Thurber will form the head! According to The Hollywood Reporter, a bidding war has begun between Warner Bros., Universal, Amazon, and a handful of other studios for the chance to bring "Voltron" to life. Surprisingly, Netflix, who put out "Red Notice" and is the home for the animated series "Voltron: Legendary Defender," is allegedly not pursuing the title.

Interestingly enough, this "Voltron" film doesn't seem to be related to the previously attempted film from Universal and DreamWorks Animation from "X-Men" screenwriter David Hayter. According to THR, the new live-action package apparently started making the studio rounds two weeks ago with Thurber attached and up-and-coming screenwriter Ellen Shanman set to co-write the script with him. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman have also signed on to produce the film along with Bob Koplar, who still controls the "Voltron" property.