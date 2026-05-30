15 Best Sitcoms Of The 2000s, Ranked

When televisions started popping up in American households during the 1950s, there was a heavy emphasis on family. Not only did families gather around their TV sets to watch the popular shows of the day together, but sitcoms like "Leave It To Beaver," "I Love Lucy," and "Father Knows Best" featured "regular" families from different walks of life. They dominated the airwaves as viewers couldn't get enough of the Cleavers, the Ricardos, and the Andersons.

At the turn of the century, not much had changed. There were certainly plenty more channels to watch, an overabundance of quality programming to fill them, and emerging technology that allowed the audience to watch shows on demand. Still, sitcoms in the 2000s largely focused on families. They just weren't the traditional configurations from back in the day. These contemporary families came together through work, school, or their community, even if they weren't always the most functional of families.

Now, no matter how these familial units came assembled, they managed to produce the 15 best live-action sitcoms of the 2000s.