15 Best Sitcoms Of The 2000s, Ranked
When televisions started popping up in American households during the 1950s, there was a heavy emphasis on family. Not only did families gather around their TV sets to watch the popular shows of the day together, but sitcoms like "Leave It To Beaver," "I Love Lucy," and "Father Knows Best" featured "regular" families from different walks of life. They dominated the airwaves as viewers couldn't get enough of the Cleavers, the Ricardos, and the Andersons.
At the turn of the century, not much had changed. There were certainly plenty more channels to watch, an overabundance of quality programming to fill them, and emerging technology that allowed the audience to watch shows on demand. Still, sitcoms in the 2000s largely focused on families. They just weren't the traditional configurations from back in the day. These contemporary families came together through work, school, or their community, even if they weren't always the most functional of families.
Now, no matter how these familial units came assembled, they managed to produce the 15 best live-action sitcoms of the 2000s.
My Name Is Earl
Compared to the other entries on this list, "My Name Is Earl" was more of a sleeper hit when it aired on NBC from 2005 to 2009. The series stars Jason Lee as the titular Earl Hickey, a small-time criminal who has done some bad things in his life. After a car accident lands him in the hospital and causes him to lose his winning lottery ticket, he learns about karma and decides that he needs to finally do some good in the world. Once he makes a list of wrongs that he needs to right, karma instantly rewards him when he finds the ticket. Now, using the money he won to fund his mission, Earl sets out to do more good deeds.
"My Name Is Earl" is a fun mix of "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" and "The Good Place," meaning that even though it's a little rough around the edges, there's still a healthy optimism about the story. Plus, everyone loves a good redemption story. Unfortunately, it was cut short after four seasons, but Earl's mission is one that more people in the world today should get behind.
Everybody Hates Chris
Chris Rock successfully made the transition from prominent stand-up comedian and "Saturday Night Live" cast member to bonafide movie star throughout the 1990s and 2000s. He also transitioned from two-time Academy Awards host in 2005 and 2016 to controversial awards season headline thanks to an incident with Will Smith in 2022. But in between these periods in his career, he also survived the transition of TV network UPN to The CW, thanks to his sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris."
Based on Rock's childhood in Brooklyn, the single-camera series stars Tyler James Williams (who would eventually go on to star in prominent 2020s ensemble sitcom "Abbott Elementary") as the comedian's teenage self living through his formative years in 1980s New York City. Throughout the show, we see how Chris and his family deal with the challenges of inner city poverty while working hard towards a better life. Despite these difficulties, the Rocks are anchored by strong, loving parents Julius (Terry Crews) and Rochelle (Tichina Arnold), a tandem who are among the great TV couples of all time.
How I Met Your Mother
Young people looking for love and adventure in New York City is an evergreen sitcom formula. From "The Honeymooners" to "Friends" to "Master of None," each generation has plenty of experience from dating and growing up to draw from. Kids, this manifested in the 2000s as "How I Met Your Mother."
Framed as an older Ted Mosby (voiced by classic 1990s TV dad Bob Saget) telling his children about how he met their mother, the whole series is a flashback to the narrator's younger, more carefree days (as portrayed by Josh Radnor). But even back then, Ted wanted to settle down with a wife and a family. With the help of womanizing Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), the perfect couple Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan), and the wildcard Robin (Cobie Smulders), this group leaves no romantic stone unturned while infusing the zeitgeist with memorable catchphrases, grand romantic gestures, and cringey pick-up tactics.
Regardless of the major division among fans over the final season and the series finale, one thing that "How I Met Your Mother" never did was pull punches. For every life high depicted, the show didn't shirk from the lows and that made the comedy even stronger.
Malcolm in the Middle
What if, instead of being one of the most charismatic kids in school, Ferris Bueller was actually an unpopular genius who wishes for a normal home life? But he gets to keep the fun fourth wall breaks. Essentially, what you'd get is "Malcolm in the Middle." But more accurately, you get chaos.
The Fox series that ran from 2000 to 2006 draws inspiration from classic dysfunctional family sitcoms, but it greatly deviated from the traditional presentation. The single camera show utilized faster cuts, a diverse selection of camera shots, and no laugh track or live studio audience. Although, these changes were necessary to keep up with the path of destruction left in the wake of Lois' boys (including her adoring husband Hal, played by a fresh-faced Bryan Cranston before landing his career-defining dramatic role in "Breaking Bad"). Of course, Jane Kaczmarek's Lois was battle tested and ready to serve as the strict, sometimes cruel, and usually unusual disciplinarian.
Though Linwood Boomer's creation did return to Hulu for a four-part reunion special titled "Life's Still Unfair" in 2026, there are no plans for a full-fledged reboot. Honestly, the world is crazy enough, right?
Undeclared
In 1999, Judd Apatow executive produced one of the best coming-of-age series of all time with NBC's "Freaks and Geeks." Unfortunately, its greatness wasn't recognized until much later, because the network cancelled it after only airing 15 out of 18 first season episodes. Undeterred, the producer went to Fox to develop a new show about modern youth. The result was "Undeclared," a 2001 sitcom that captured the essence of collegiate life in the late 1990s/early 2000s.
The show stars Jay Baruchel, Seth Rogen, Carla Gallo, and a young Charlie Hunnam in one of his first big American roles. It also features a number of future stars in guest and recurring roles, including Jason Segel, Kevin Hart, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Fischer. But even though the sitcom about college freshmen figuring out what to do with their lives was stacked with fresh talent and captures the voice of its generation with the writing, the show met the same fate as its predecessor and was cancelled after its only season aired out of order. However, it still lives on thanks to a cult following.
Will & Grace
When the series debuted on NBC in 1998, "Will & Grace" received criticism for the portrayal of gay characters on television. However, by the end of it's original run in 2006, the sitcom starring Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally became groundbreaking representation for the LGBTQ+ community.
The show created by David Kohan and Max Mutchnick follows best friends Will Truman, a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler, a straight interior designer, who live together in New York City at the dawn of the new millennium. Along with Will's flamboyant actor friend Jack McFarland (Hayes) and Grace's sassy socialite assistant Karen (Mullally), the group would frequently get into typical sitcom shenanigans around the Big Apple.
However, despite typical characteristics of the genre such as pithy one-liners and huge guest stars, "Will & Grace" stood out due to the chemistry between the leads and its willingness to present queerness and platonic friendship. These themes were rarely explored on broader sitcoms, yet audiences kept coming back to the network's Must See TV Thursdays to see what this gang would get into next. And years later, viewers returned for the 2017 revival that gained equal acclaim.
The IT Crowd
Much like another British workplace comedy that will appear later on this list, "The IT Crowd" is a quirky sitcom from across the pond featuring unique characters in an office setting. The series follows Roy and Moss, two socially awkward nerds who serve as the IT department for London's Reyholm Industries. While they are good at their jobs, they try their best to stay away from their co-workers as much as possible. But when Katherine Parkinson's not-so-tech-savvy Jen is appointed as their manager, she helps them get more acclimated to workplace interactions. Of course, as the IT department, they still get utterly ridiculous requests and work orders, so there's no shortage of comedic moments.
In addition to Chris O'Dowd and Richard Ayoade emerging as breakout stars from this show, it also gave many fans their first look at Matt Berry, who would go on to play the fan-favorite character Laszlo Cravensworth in "What We Do In The Shadows.
Party Down
Are we having fun yet? We most certainly were with this one.
Before landing in Pawnee as the beloved Ben Wyatt in the second season of "Parks and Recreation," Adam Scott played a far more cynical character in "Party Down." In the Starz series, he plays Henry Pollard, a failed actor who returns to the catering job he had before his big break. Though he's largely apathetic after losing his passion for acting, Henry can't help but get caught up with his co-workers, who are all still pursuing their entertainment industry dreams. With Scott as the straight man, co-stars Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally, and Lizzy Caplan get to go off the rails in outrageous and hilarious ways.
Each episode takes place at a different event that the company is hired to cater such as a Sweet 16, a corporate retreat, and an orgy. There are a ton of great guests stars as well, including J.K. Simmons, Ken Jeong, and Kristin Bell. However, one of the best episodes sees Steve Guttenberg playing himself as he hosts an impromptu party/table read for the crew instead of cancelling their services.
Scrubs
As silly, whimsical, and witty as "Scrubs" can be, the series created by Bill Lawrence is often the most realistic medical show on TV. Not only is this a credit to the amount of research incorporated into the series, but also to the quality of the writing to be able to balance JD's absurd fantasies (which made "Scrubs" weirder than creators anticipated) with the difficulties of losing a patient. It definitely helps that the cast featuring Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley is insanely good at what they do.
For example, in one of the most meta moments of the show, during the season four episode "My Life In Four Cameras," they can pretend to be in a sitcom one moment (complete with a musical number from special guest star Clay Aiken) and then come crashing down with the reality of hospital budget cuts and lethal lung cancer in the next. The NBC (and later ABC) sitcom is an emotional rollercoaster packed with ups and downs, but that's a huge factor in its greatness. Despite a largely ignored ninth season, "Scrubs" still maintains that quality with a 2026 revival that is a return to form.
Flight of the Conchords
Oscar Wilde once said that "life imitates art far more than art imitates life." And yet, musical comedy acts continue to create shows where the real life band will star as fictionalized versions of themselves. But in terms of 2000s sitcoms, "Flight of the Conchords" is hands down at the front of the pack.
In the HBO series, Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie travel from their home country of New Zealand to the United States in the hopes of making it big as a folk music duo in New York City. Though they're not as successful in the show as their real-life counterparts (mostly due to the ineptitude of their manager Murray, played by Rhys Darby), each episode features songs from the band that progress the plot and contributes to the show's unique and original presentation.
Unfortunately, "Flight of the Conchords" only lasted for two seasons from 2007 to 2009. However, if it's any consolation, the real musical comedy duo have found much success in Hollywood after being propelled by this project. The latter has even won an Academy Award for his work with The Muppets.
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Philadelphia has given the world so many things (for better or worse). The City of Brotherly Love is the birthplace of the United States. Isaac Asimov, Quinta Brunson, and Gritty all proudly hail from Philly. It serves as the inspiration and setting for the longest-running American sitcom (based on total seasons), "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia."
After flying under the radar on FX during the truncated first season, the series created by and starring Rob Mac, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day added sitcom royalty Danny DeVito to join them and Kaitlin Olson as the most irreverent, self-centered, delusional misfits to ever be featured on fictional television. In other words, after their truly outrageous (and often incredibly offensive) antics, it's satisfying to watch them get their comeuppance in each episode. And even when they don't, the show is still a comedic and satirical marvel.
Currently clocking in at 17 seasons and counting, the Paddy's Pub gang has taken the concept of unhinged "Seinfeld" to unthinkable levels. At this rate, they'll probably keep going to 20 seasons (maybe more) or until the characters meet an untimely and well-deserved demise.
30 Rock
Sometimes a show is so packed with jokes that every rewatch reveals something new. But that kind of comedic treasure hunt is part of the series' appeal, since even the weaker jokes are turned to gold in the very capable hands of Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and the rest of this stellar cast.
Based on Fey's experiences writing comedy for corporate overlords, the show follows the "Saturday Night Live" legend as Liz Lemon, the head writer and showrunner of a sketch comedy show filmed in 30 Rockefeller Plaza (the real life home of NBC in New York City). In addition to juggling the zany antics of her cast, she must also contend with the oddball crew and Alec Baldwin's senseless studio executive Jack Donaghy.
The single-camera satirical sitcom follows in the footsteps of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Larry Sanders Show" by bringing a heightened version of television creation to life. Of course, they get there by way of Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, but it's all part of the fun.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
"It's Always Sunny" may be unhinged "Seinfeld," but HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is the "real life" version of "Seinfeld." This is extra meta since "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David stars in the series as a fictionalized version of himself who also co-created "Seinfeld" in the show. And just like "Seinfeld," this series explores the minutiae of every day life. So is it another show about nothing? Not necessarily. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is about the uncomfortable and embarrassing scenarios that David's character finds himself in due to his social ineptitude.
It does take a lot of work to be this cringeworthy. The series features excellent writing, but it also relies heavily on the improvisational skills of the cast, which includes standouts such as Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, and J.B. Smoove.
This sitcom is so unorthodox and innovative. It even took a six-year break after eight seasons, then it didn't miss a beat in its final four seasons. From the process to the stars to the unrelenting commitment to meaningful Jewish representation, it would be hard to create another "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
The Office (UK and US)
While "The Office" didn't create the mockumentary, it certainly revolutionized it. The 2001 British sitcom introduces the world to David Brent (Ricky Gervais) and the employees of paper company Wernham Hogg's Slough branch. As viewers observe the workers' day-to-day lives, they also witness Brent's disastrous attempts to get his employees to like him. He may fancy himself a lovable rogue, but he's mostly shown to be insensitive and annoying. Yet, audiences couldn't get enough, so the blueprint was sent across the pond.
The American version follows Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and his employees at the Scranton branch of paper company Dunder Mifflin. Like Brent, Michael Scott sees himself differently than he's perceived by his co-workers. Though still oblivious at times, Scott is well-intentioned and mostly just awkward with plenty of redeeming moments in "The Office."
Ultimately, both versions deserve to be on this list because they bring different things to the table. The original delivers the perfect marriage of sentimentality and cynicism wrapped in masterful deadpan humor. The remake is more about the characters and their relationships with each other, which could never be achieved without the exceptional ensemble cast. Regardless of which version you prefer, they both changed the sitcom game forever.
Arrested Development
At the top of the list, we have the story of a wealthy family who lost everything and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together. "Arrested Development" is meticulously written, incredibly acted, and insanely funny. If you're really paying attention, the show rewards you with running gags and wordplay that pay off episodes and sometimes seasons down the line.
The sitcom's original three-season run on Fox was critically acclaimed and criminally under-watched, which ultimately led to its cancellation in 2006. However, thanks to a cult following finding the show on physical media and streaming services, the masses experienced its brilliance and willed Netflix to revive the show in 2013, though the results weren't nearly as satisfying.
No matter how extremely absurd things get on the show or how many sharks are jumped over and over again (including the appearance of original shark jumper Henry Winkler), Jason Bateman's Michael Bluth finds a way to unite his dysfunctional, self-centered, and egotistical family. Frequently, this is to his detriment, but at the core, "Arrested Development" is an off-the-wall reminder that family is the most important thing. Also, breakfast.