Hundreds Of Classic Looney Tunes Have A New Streaming Home (For Now)

From the 1930s through the 1960s, the Warner Bros. animation studio — nicknamed the Termite Terrace, after the ramshackle buildings that the animators worked out of — produced over 1,000 shorts films under the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies banners. Many animation historians can speak endlessly about the creative team who came out of the Termite Terrace and how their comedic language came to influence just about every facet of filmmaking and comedy. Producer Leon Schelsinger was the mastermind, and many of the WB directors brought a different comedic angle to the material. Tex Avery was the gag man. Bob Clampett was the madman. Friz Freleng was the placid character guy. Robert McKimson was the aggressive character guy. Carl Stalling was the master musician. Chuck Jones was the master of everything.

Thanks to the gods of Saturday morning, Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies have been enjoyed by multiple generations, arranged in extensive animation blocks on network TV and then, later, on animation cable networks. Thanks to their continued ubiquity, the Looney Tunes have taught millions of kids opera references, 1930s Hollywood caricatures, and the hilarity of dynamite and anvils. Everyone now knows pieces of music like "Power House." The Looney Tunes are a vital part of American culture.

Sadly, those animation collections were never complete, usually relegated to certain blocks of the Termite Terrace's output. It wasn't until the days of DVDs that complete Looney Tunes collections would be made available to the public. When HBO Max launched, the programmers loaded up the service with many Looney Tunes shorts from throughout the studio's history, but they've unfortunately been largely removed from the service, leaving fans to find other means of tracking them down.

As of today, though, the stalwart (and free) streaming service Tubi has picked up the slack. A whopping 786 of the Looney Tunes can now be watched instantly, right now, on their channel. It's okay. The boss isn't looking. Go ahead and watch a few at work right now.