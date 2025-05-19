One Of The Best Looney Tunes Movies Ever Is Coming To HBO Max This June

Despite their long history in movie theaters, "The Day the Earth Blew Up" is actually the Looney Tunes first ever fully animated feature film, following a series of live-action animated hybrid films like "Space Jam" and "Looney Tunes: Back in Action." This truly unique film will make its streaming debut on Max on Friday, June 27 and will then premiere on HBO on Saturday June 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

Serving as an unofficial continuation of HBO Max's excellent revival series, the film follows Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as two mismatched siblings trying to save the world from a mind-controlling alien conspiracy at the local bubble gum factory.

Filled with equal parts humor and heart, the film stays true to the classic formula that made the Looney Tunes such a long-lasting institution while also serving as a perfect entry point for both the young and the young at heart. Best of all, the film understands what makes Daffy and Porky a hilarious comic duo, crafting a story that has them fighting for the spotlight before ultimately coming together to save the day.

If you missed this special experience in theaters, don't make the same mistake twice and watch "The Day the Earth Blew Up" on June 27. If you skip it again, Daffy might find you and drop an anvil on your head. Don't say I didn't warn you.

