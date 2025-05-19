One Of The Best Looney Tunes Movies Ever Is Coming To HBO Max This June
For almost a century, the Looney Tunes have been a part of cinema royalty. Originally created as a series of animated theatrical shorts before eventually moving to television, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and company have entertained countless audiences with their wacky antics and penchant for hitting each other over the head with various heavy objects.
Yet despite being such an important part of film history, the past couple of years have not been kind to the Looney Tunes, with the latest indignity being the removal of all the original cartoons off of HBO Max (aka the streaming service formerly known as Max). But things seem to be looking up for the gang: Their live-action animated hybrid "Coyote vs Acme" has been saved from the trash bin of history, and their film "The Day the Earth Blew Up" was one of the best animated movies of 2024 and has officially made back its production budget at the box office.
If you missed your chance to catch "The Day the Earth Blew Up" in theaters, don't fret, because in June, the Looney Tunes will return to their home on Max. (Or HBO Max, depending on whether the streamer's recently announced name change has taken effect by that point.)
The Day The Earth Blew Up blows up Max on June 27
Despite their long history in movie theaters, "The Day the Earth Blew Up" is actually the Looney Tunes first ever fully animated feature film, following a series of live-action animated hybrid films like "Space Jam" and "Looney Tunes: Back in Action." This truly unique film will make its streaming debut on Max on Friday, June 27 and will then premiere on HBO on Saturday June 28 at 8:00 PM ET.
Serving as an unofficial continuation of HBO Max's excellent revival series, the film follows Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as two mismatched siblings trying to save the world from a mind-controlling alien conspiracy at the local bubble gum factory.
Filled with equal parts humor and heart, the film stays true to the classic formula that made the Looney Tunes such a long-lasting institution while also serving as a perfect entry point for both the young and the young at heart. Best of all, the film understands what makes Daffy and Porky a hilarious comic duo, crafting a story that has them fighting for the spotlight before ultimately coming together to save the day.
If you missed this special experience in theaters, don't make the same mistake twice and watch "The Day the Earth Blew Up" on June 27. If you skip it again, Daffy might find you and drop an anvil on your head. Don't say I didn't warn you.