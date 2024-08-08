Looney Tunes Has One Of The Best Animated Movies Of 2024, And It's Coming To Theaters
Of the many crimes the Animaniacs' notorious nemesis, David Zaslav, has perpetrated during his reign of terror as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, his blatant disrespect for the Looney Tunes ranks high on the list. As if doing little to promote the terrific modern "Looney Tunes Cartoons" series that are available exclusively on Max wasn't bad enough, Zaslav's regime has also yanked a whole lot of golden age "Looney Tunes" shorts from its streaming service and killed the live-action/animated hybrid feature "Coyote vs. Acme" solely for the sake of a tax write-off. Sadly, it seems we'll never know if Dave Green's New Yorker-inspired legal satire was an entertaining as the early buzz suggested (though, to be clear, WBD should've released the damn film either way). Nevertheless, 2024 is shaping up to be a major year for Bugs, Daffy, Porky, and the rest of the Looney gang.
As of today, Ketchup Entertainment has officially acquired the North American rights to "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie," a feature film made by many of the same folks behind "Looney Tunes Cartoons" (including director Pete Browngardt, who developed the series). "The Day the Earth Blew Up" will also be the first fully animated "Looney Tunes" feature film to ever receive a wide theatrical release — a bit of history that Ketchup's CEO Gareth West was keen to emphasize in his official statement. Referring to the movie as a "historical moment for the Looney Tunes franchise," West confirmed his company will be partnering with Warner Bros. Animation "to bring this film to audiences theatrically. We cannot wait for audiences of all ages to experience one of the smartest animated films in recent years."
The Day the Earth Blew Up is making Looney Tunes history
If you've yet to partake in "Looney Tunes Cartoons" (assuming you even knew it existed until now, which, given how little effort WBD has made to call attention to the show, you probably didn't), yours truly can personally vouch that the series is as zany and anarchic as the "Looney Tunes" shorts by Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, and so many other legendary animators. "Cartoons" also has a contemporary sensibility to its slapstick humor and sight gags, which makes it subversive and daring in the same way the classic "Looney Tunes" shorts were all those years ago. Plus, it's cemented Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as a surprisingly fantastic comedy duo — something that bodes well for "The Day the Earth Blew Up," a film that similarly revolves around the odd couple's hijinks.
But you don't have to take my word for it. /Film's Rafael Motamayor, who caught the movie's premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival back in June, has declared "The Day the Earth Blew Up" one of the best animated movies of 2024, writing:
"Even though the film keeps the spirit of a 'Merrie Melodies' short film that prioritizes jokes and wildly imaginative animation, the film also gives Porky Pig and Daffy Duck some depth and compelling character arcs. Whether you know your 'Duck Amuck' from your 'One Froggy Evening' or you just know these characters from 'Space Jam,' there is something for everyone in 'The Day the Earth Blew Up.'"
Ketchup, meanwhile, is also backing the new "Hellboy" reboot "The Crooked Man," a folk horror film that looks like it might be kind of incredible or terrible (if not a little of both). Who knows: If it keeps making moves like these, West's company might be on its way to becoming a big-time player.
"The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" has yet to set a concrete release date. Its official synopsis reads as follows:
Directed by Pete Browngardt ("Looney Tunes Cartoons," "Uncle Grandpa"), the film stars two-time Emmy-winner Eric Bauza reprising his roles as lifelong friends Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, who uncover a sinister alien invasion plot while working at the local bubble gum factory. Together with Petunia Pig, our unlikely heroes embark on a hilarious high-stakes mission fighting off zombies and aliens while delivering all the laugh out-loud gags and vibrant visuals that have made the Looney Tunes so iconic. The voice cast also stars "Looney Tunes" veterans Candi Milo and Fred Tatasciore alongside Emmy-winner Peter MacNicol and others.