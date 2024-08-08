Looney Tunes Has One Of The Best Animated Movies Of 2024, And It's Coming To Theaters

If you've yet to partake in "Looney Tunes Cartoons" (assuming you even knew it existed until now, which, given how little effort WBD has made to call attention to the show, you probably didn't), yours truly can personally vouch that the series is as zany and anarchic as the "Looney Tunes" shorts by Tex Avery, Chuck Jones, and so many other legendary animators. "Cartoons" also has a contemporary sensibility to its slapstick humor and sight gags, which makes it subversive and daring in the same way the classic "Looney Tunes" shorts were all those years ago. Plus, it's cemented Daffy Duck and Porky Pig as a surprisingly fantastic comedy duo — something that bodes well for "The Day the Earth Blew Up," a film that similarly revolves around the odd couple's hijinks.

But you don't have to take my word for it. /Film's Rafael Motamayor, who caught the movie's premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival back in June, has declared "The Day the Earth Blew Up" one of the best animated movies of 2024, writing:

"Even though the film keeps the spirit of a 'Merrie Melodies' short film that prioritizes jokes and wildly imaginative animation, the film also gives Porky Pig and Daffy Duck some depth and compelling character arcs. Whether you know your 'Duck Amuck' from your 'One Froggy Evening' or you just know these characters from 'Space Jam,' there is something for everyone in 'The Day the Earth Blew Up.'"

"The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" has yet to set a concrete release date.