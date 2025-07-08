The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Cast Name The Worst Things Their Characters Have Done

The five Philadelphia-dwelling ne'er-do-wells that call themselves the gang on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are some genuinely abominable human beings. Over the show's 20 year run, Frank (Danny DeVito), Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob Mac, formerly Rob McElhenney), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) have done a lot of awful things, ranging from arson to alleged murder. But what do the actors who play the gang think are their absolute worst moments?

At the 20th Anniversary celebration of the show (as part of The Paley Center for Media's acclaimed PaleyLive series), which was attended by /Film's BJ Colangelo, Day, DeVito, Howerton, Mac, and Olson each shared the things their characters had done that were somehow worse than all of the others. It was a pretty hilarious conversation that must have sounded nightmarish to someone who didn't have the context for each situation. Indeed, despite not really meaning to push the boundaries of comedy (or good taste), the gang has repeatedly toed the line between being seriously funny and potentially offensive.

While some of the actors' answers are pretty easy to guess, like Howerton explaining that "the implication" and especially Dennis' use of it on the cruise ship in "The Gang Goes to Hell" was his character's darkest moment, others are a little more out of left field. Not only that, but the audience apparently had plenty of opinions to offer and shouted them out in an appropriately "Always Sunny" fashion. So, what are the worst things the members of the gang have done in the eyes of the "Always Sunny" cast? Let's take a look.