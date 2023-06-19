Five Episodes Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia You Won't Find On All Streaming Services

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has always pushed boundaries with its dark comedy. I mean, the very first episode is entitled "The Gang Gets Racist," so it's not exactly a beacon of political correctness. The ridiculously popular series has always been self-aware of its potentially offensive material and has remained heavily critical of the characters' negligible choices from the very beginning. Still, the streaming services hosting the show made the controversial choice to take down some of the more troubling episodes featuring questionable attempts at humor.

So, which five episodes got removed, and why?

In the wake of the string of Black Lives Matter uprisings in 2020, several episodes of the long-running sitcom were removed from Hulu and other streaming platforms. These episodes included every appearance of Dee's racist caricature Martina Martinez, who she depicts in brownface with a butchered Latine accent. Martina first appears in the season 4 episode "America's Next Top Paddy's Billboard Model Contest" and later returns in the second episode of season 8, entitled "The Gang Recycles Their Trash." The 2019 episode "Dee Day" sees yet another revival of the character by Frank, as well as an Asian caricature from Dee's repertoire portrayed by Mac.

The show's other characters were always highly critical of Dee's racist caricatures, especially by the time season 15 rolled around and cultural tides had begun to shift. Her brother Dennis was outspokenly opposed to Martina from the beginning. The rest of the gang doesn't have much moral high ground, but even they understand how wrong it is to wear brownface — mostly.

That brings us to the "Lethal Weapon" of it all.