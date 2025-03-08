How The Original Title For Muppets Most Wanted Plays Into The Opening Song

"The Muppets" was not perhaps the biggest box office smash when it was released in the Thanksgiving season of 2011, but it was enough of a success (and the film itself wasn't exorbitantly expensive) that Disney approved a sequel the following spring. ("The Muppets," at a reported budget of $45 million, brought in nearly $180 million worldwide at the box office, an impressive haul.) The sequel was originally titled "The Muppets...Again!," as noted in an early look at the film from Entertainment Weekly. We can debate whether or not that title really gets the excitement up, or if director James Bobin and writer Nicholas Stoller may have been better off doing a riff on the title of the film it was most directly inspired by, "The Great Muppet Caper." But the fact is, the studio had approved the title to the point that songwriter Bret McKenzie of Flight of the Conchords had gone to the trouble of ending the opening song with that very title, leading into a title card that reads ... "Muppets Most Wanted," with the final two words of that title stamped on top of the first word. The marketing campaign was likely going to be easier, and the concept of the Muppets being wanted by the authorities somewhat aligns to what happens in the film. (Arguably, it's just Kermit himself who ends up being wanted, as he's mistaken for a criminal frog named Constantine who is his exact doppelganger with the exception of a well-placed mole above his mouth.)

Maybe if "We're Doing A Sequel" hadn't ended with the word "again" serving as the capper to the opening song, it might not seem so awkward and baffling. It's a shame, too, because the songs in this film are possibly a smidge better and funnier than those McKenzie wrote for "The Muppets." "We're Doing a Sequel" has a lot of fun nodding at other sequels like "The Godfather Part III," as well as mocking classic cinematic tropes or auteurs, riffing on everything from "Gone with the Wind" to Ingmar Bergman's "The Seventh Seal." (Of course, as /Film's review noted at the time, the song also says "the sequel's never quite as good.") But while it ends on a high note, with a slew of dancers and an Old Hollywood, Busby Berkeley-inspired dance routine, the last word leading into "Muppets Most Wanted" as the title is an odd stumble that portended the reality of where the Muppets are now as just one small piece of the very large Disney empire. Even as they continue to have some small presence at the Disney theme parks (despite the upcoming closure of Muppet*Vision 3D), the Muppets don't have a very big footprint at the House of Mouse.