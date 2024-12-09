Why NBC Canceled Jason Lee's My Name Is Earl

Of all the sitcoms that were screwed over by a network, "My Name is Earl" has got to be at the top of the list. The show was basically a cross between the optimism of "The Good Place" and the constant trashiness of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," but whereas "The Good Place" got to end on its own terms and "Always Sunny" got to continue indefinitely, "My Name Is Earl" ended abruptly in season 4.

It's a shame too, because when most people remember the end of "My Name is Earl," they're usually associating it with the disappointing season 3. That season, which spent most of its first half with Earl stuck in prison and most of its second half with Earl trapped in a coma, is a clear example of the show trying its best to shake up a strained formula and getting too crazy for its own good. Season 4 was a return to form, a much-needed sign that the series had plenty of juice left in it. But perhaps the higher-ups at NBC didn't agree. We still don't know exactly what happened with this show's cancellation, but Ethan Suplee, who played lovable oaf Randy Hickey, shed some light on it in a recent podcast interview:

"'My Name Is Earl' was picked up for another season ... We were a hit. And the network called and said, 'We want to license the show for another year.' And the [Fox] studio said, 'Well, we want more money. We want to renegotiate our deal with you.' And the network basically did not respond for two weeks. And then the studio called back and said, 'We'll take your deal,' and the network said, 'Too late.'"

It's frustrating news, especially since "My Name is Earl" was still doing well enough in the ratings to justify at least one final, shorter season to wrap things up. Yes, the viewership numbers were clearly in decline, but by the end of season 4 the show was still doing better than "Community" ever did throughout its entire six-season run. Even more disappointing is how, even though other hit shows of the 2000s have since gotten some sort of revival/spinoff in recent years, we've heard nothing about a potential revival of "My Name is Earl." Even "Community" is getting its movie, whereas "Earl" has been oddly forgotten over time.