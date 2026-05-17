6 Best Netflix Movies Of 2026 (So Far)

Netflix's plans to acquire Warner Bros. may have fallen through, but the streaming service is still in the business of making movies. And despite CEO Ted Sarandos' dismissal of movie theaters as a relic of the past, Netflix seems to be begrudgingly warming up to releasing its films on the big screen. After all, a success like "KPop Demon Hunters" is hard to ignore.

For most people, though, the term "Netflix movie" is still associated with the comfort of your own couch. And while Netflix has put out plenty of forgettable movies over the years, it also has its fair share of gems. Last year's "Wake Up Dead Man" was yet another highly entertaining entry in the chronicles of gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, and both "Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein" and "Train Dreams" scored Best Picture nominations at the Oscars.

We're still many months out from the next awards season, but here are the best Netflix movies of 2026 so far.