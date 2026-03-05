Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Review: Cillian Murphy's Netflix Movie Is A Satisfying Epilogue

Who is Tommy Shelby? The question of what exactly is going on beneath the tough, war-torn exterior of the man who leads the Peaky Blinders has stood at the forefront of the BBC series ever since its debut. But the long-awaited feature film turns this on its head and imagines a world where our part-time politician and full-time crime lord has removed himself from the equation altogether. Where once he rode through the muddy streets of Small Heath, Birmingham or gave rousing speeches in the House of Commons with an air of impunity and an army to back him up, the latest chapter of this saga drags him kicking and screaming back to a place where most no longer remember or even recognize his name. He's a ghost wandering outside of time, a king who refuses his crown, and an Immortal Man cursed to remain among the living.

Doing justice to a complicated character like this is a tall order for a spin-off movie with no shortage of extra baggage — essentially functioning as a legacy sequel, an extra season, and a grand finale to the hit BC series all at the same time. It's nothing that series creator and credited screenwriter Steven Knight can't handle, however, and he returns to the "Peaky Blinders" universe (along with director and series veteran Tom Harper) without missing a beat. In fact, the practiced ease, expertise, and cutthroat efficiency that he brings to the fore isn't entirely unlike that of Tommy himself. The haunted recluse may be somewhat out of practice and a far cry from the unstoppable force of nature we've known him to be, but it'd be a grave mistake to confuse age with irrelevance.

That notion of contradictions, as it turns out, is the fuel to the engine of "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man." This isn't a story that purports to uncover the enigma of Tommy, once and for all. Neither is it a deconstruction, foolishly attempting to find the man within the myth. Our title character is as grief-stricken, traumatized, and broken as ever — perhaps irrevocably — and there's a certain sense of implied tragedy that his journey must continue at all after that pitch-perfect season 6 finale. Maybe there is no knowing Tommy Shelby. Maybe the best that he (or any of us) could hope for is a chance at finding the peace that has always eluded him. This feature-length "Peaky Blinders" epilogue does just that with an experience as bloody, tense, and satisfying as fans could ever hope to see.