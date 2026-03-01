5 Famous Actors You Forgot Were In Peaky Blinders

Like time itself, popular TV shows can sometimes play tricks on you. It's easy to look back at modern smash-hits like "Breaking Bad" or "Game of Thrones" and assume that they were popular right from the start, but the numbers oftentimes tell a very different story. The former didn't truly take off until Netflix swooped in prior to its final season and reignited interest in the AMC drama. The latter took until season 4 to officially become HBO's biggest ratings hit ever — likely buoyed by all the hubbub surrounding the infamous Red Wedding the year prior. "Peaky Blinders" was no different, starting off as a niche crime thriller aimed at UK viewers and only really expanding globally in 2014 — which creator Steven Knight credits to (guess who) Netflix for doing all the heavy-lifting.

But, despite its breakthrough success, even this gangster series about the Shelby crime family still has a surprise or two up its sleeve. While the fandom anxiously awaits the release of the spin-off movie "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," there's never been a better time to revisit the original show and view it all through a fresh lens. That lens, however, might uncover certain aspects lost to time and memory. No, it's hardly a shocker that seasons 1 and 2 featured the great Sam Neill doing his best to attempt an Irish accent as the story's first major villain. But what came next was an increasingly deep bench of supporting stars and famous faces, many of whom weren't quite so well-known back then.

So, for those currently re-watching "Peaky Blinders" or simply interested in a trip down memory lane, here are five famous and talented actors you forgot ever walked down the smog-ridden streets of Small Heath, Birmingham.