First Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Trailer Shows Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby Back In Action
Alexa, play "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Just in time for the holidays, Netflix has decided to bless us all with one last gift before the year is out. "Peaky Blinders" fans aren't known for being a patient bunch, but that long wait is finally paying off, as the streamer has released our first official look at the upcoming movie, titled "The Immortal Man." Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and his gang of razor-wielding ruffians have come a long way since they first began their horse-racing empire in the muddy streets of Birmingham, ascending all the way to the halls of Parliament itself. But old habits are hard to break, apparently, and the newly-dropped teaser proves that the past comes rushing back when Tommy least expects it.
Like, say, during the London Blitzkrieg during World War II, perhaps? "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight long ago confirmed that "The Immortal Man" would take the Shelby Company Ltd. into WWII and beyond, a terrifying new era for a gang led by someone who only narrowly survived the first Great War. The "Peaky Blinders" season 6 finale saw Tommy fake his own death, literally burn down every trace of his old criminal life, and ride off into the sunset to an uncertain fate. "The Immortal Man" implicitly suggests that such drastic measures were effective ... but only to a point. Tommy appears to be dragged back into the life he left for reasons far greater than himself, which is rotten luck for him but a win for the rest of us.
Check out the footage above!
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man brings the gang back together again
Tommy Shelby is damned if he does and damned if he doesn't, by the looks of the "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" teaser. For a roughshod character who's spent years trying to outrun the trauma and mistakes of his past, that's an awful place to be stuck. In fact, the new footage appears to be addressing that very same concern. "Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?" the opening voiceover poses to us. As if in response, we cut to a confusing jumble of images and memories all culminating with the unmistakable encroachment of Nazi Germany on Tommy's own home turf. That's one way to set the tone, innit?
"The Immortal Man" comes from longtime "Peaky Blinders" director Tom Harper and writer/creator Steven Knight, and it's set to bring back many of the same antiheroes (if not outright villains) we came to know and love throughout the course of the BBC series. Cillian Murphy is back as a much more grizzled Tommy Shelby, but he's far from alone. He'll be joined by a star-studded cast that includes familiar faces Sophie Rundle, Packy Lee, and Ned Dennehy, alongside buzzy new additions such as Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, and Barry Keoghan. Although planned as an epic conclusion to Tommy's arc, we already know the story will continue beyond this movie with a "Peaky Blinders" sequel series down the line.
It's an exciting time to be a "Peaky Blinders" fan, as "The Immortal Man" will begin a limited theatrical release on March 6, 2026, ahead of its Netflix debut exactly two weeks later.