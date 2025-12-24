First Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Trailer Shows Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby Back In Action

Alexa, play "Red Right Hand" by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Just in time for the holidays, Netflix has decided to bless us all with one last gift before the year is out. "Peaky Blinders" fans aren't known for being a patient bunch, but that long wait is finally paying off, as the streamer has released our first official look at the upcoming movie, titled "The Immortal Man." Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and his gang of razor-wielding ruffians have come a long way since they first began their horse-racing empire in the muddy streets of Birmingham, ascending all the way to the halls of Parliament itself. But old habits are hard to break, apparently, and the newly-dropped teaser proves that the past comes rushing back when Tommy least expects it.

Like, say, during the London Blitzkrieg during World War II, perhaps? "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight long ago confirmed that "The Immortal Man" would take the Shelby Company Ltd. into WWII and beyond, a terrifying new era for a gang led by someone who only narrowly survived the first Great War. The "Peaky Blinders" season 6 finale saw Tommy fake his own death, literally burn down every trace of his old criminal life, and ride off into the sunset to an uncertain fate. "The Immortal Man" implicitly suggests that such drastic measures were effective ... but only to a point. Tommy appears to be dragged back into the life he left for reasons far greater than himself, which is rotten luck for him but a win for the rest of us.

Check out the footage above!