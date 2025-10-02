New Peaky Blinders TV Series Coming To Netflix, And It's Already Made One Important Choice

How many properties can you name off the top of your head that started on television, made the jump to the big screen, and then returned once again to its humble roots? "Peaky Blinders" will be going somewhere that few franchises have gone before, proving just how much demand remains for our favorite group of razor-wielding, alcohol-guzzling, and utterly ruthless rogues. Now, all attention turns to how this years-spanning adventure could possibly take the next step. Season 6 of the original show ended on an oddly satisfying note, with Tommy presumed dead to the outside world and leaving the Shelby Company Limited with a total blank slate. That means the upcoming film could really go anywhere that creator and director Steven Knight chooses, leaving the sequel show(s) to be tasked with picking up in the aftermath of whatever sure-to-be seismic events go down.

But Knight himself provided a tiny clue as to how the next installment of the property could continue. In a statement celebrating the announcement, he revealed:

"I'm thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride."

A "new generation of Shelbys," eh? That sure sounds like the movie will provide some finality to Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and (presumably) the rest of his cohort, including Paul Anderson as his brother Arthur, Sophie Rundle as his sister Ada, and all the rest. If you remember, the season 6 finale ended with Tommy's illegitimate son Duke (Conrad Khan) accepted into the family as one of them, so could he be the younger generation that Knight is referring to? There's no word on when the sequel series will debut (or the "Peaky Blinders" movie, for that matter), but stay tuned.