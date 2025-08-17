Fantastic Four's Galactus Actor Starred In A Horror Movie You Need To Watch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whatever problems "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" has with its portrayal of Galactus, none of them come from his actor Ralph Ineson. While Ineson's appearance is completely concealed inside Galactus' armor, his greatest strength as an actor is his deep, Yorkshire accented voice. That voice sounds like it should be coming out of a wrathful cosmic god like Galactus.

Ineson has been working as an on-camera actor since 1993, but he's had a career renaissance in the last decade. Before that, he was part of the cast in the U.K. version of "The Office" as Chris Finch (the counterpart to David Koechner's Todd Packer from the American version). In the late 2000s to early 2010s, he also had minor parts in the "Harry Potter" films (as the Death Eater Amycus Carrow), "Game of Thrones" (the Ironborn Dagmer Cleftjaw), and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself! Indeed, in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," Ineson was a background member of Yondu's (Michael Rooker) Ravager crew.

Ineson recently did an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which highlighted him going from a Marvel extra to a big bad. Asked about his career pick-up since the 2010s, Ineson called it "a joy," adding:

"I've been a jobbing actor for 33 years now, and I've always loved my job. I love making films, and I love being on set. I've never had any huge expectations of getting lead parts in any kind of productions, but I've always enjoyed my work and I've had a good life."

As most others do, Ineson credits his career boost to his starring in Robert Eggers' acclaimed historical horror film, "The Witch." Set in 1630s New England, the film follows a Puritan family as it crumbles apart due to paranoia inflamed by a mostly unseen witch. On top of making Anya Taylor-Joy a rising star, "The Witch" also turned Ineson into Hollywood's new favorite character actor. As he recounted to THR:

"[Eggers] gave me this amazing part in an amazing film with other incredible actors, and that changed everything for me. It gave me a lot of confidence in myself that if it came down to it, I did actually have the chops to be able to play a character with a proper arc and some nuance. It was much more than I'd been given to play with before, and that led to more work with Rob and also Steven Spielberg [in 'Ready Player One'], the Coen brothers [in "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' and Joel Coen's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'] and all sorts of amazing filmmakers."

In "The Witch," Ineson plays family patriarch William. At the beginning of the film, William is exiled from a settlement over a religious dispute. He chooses to build a cabin on the edge of a forest — a forest that's home to a witch.