Netflix Saved Breaking Bad From An Early Cancellation

Who doesn't love "Breaking Bad"? Some fans (including Stephen King) could say they liked it from the beginning, but even during its initial run, many came to it later. It's a little show that could, with the mythology of how it broke intertwined with the simultaneous rise of Netflix streaming.

"Breaking Bad" season 5 was a huge ratings smash, cashing out with 10+ million viewers for its series finale "Felina." During the first four seasons, "Breaking Bad" only cracked 2 million viewers once (the season 4 premiere "Box Cutter"). Those ratings tell a story; people streamed "Breaking Bad" on Netflix when they'd overlooked it on live TV, liked what they saw, and caught up for the last season. The "Box Cutter" ratings alone also suggest slowly accumulating higher interest. Vince Gilligan, creator of "Breaking Bad," has even thanked Netflix several times (including while talking to /Film) for boosting the series.

Netflix didn't just help "Breaking Bad," though; they may have saved it. The show's unspectacular ratings meant that, around season 3, AMC was considering canceling it. Production company Sony Pictures Television started looking for other networks to pick up the series if AMC backed out, but their savior ended up being Netflix. Sony licensed "Breaking Bad" to stream on Netflix and — aware the show was on thin ice — pushed up the timing so "Breaking Bad" would be added to the platform before the fourth season premiered, instead of afterwards as originally intended.

Even after that, the "Breaking Bad" writers were preparing the season 4 finale, "Face Off," as potentially the show's final curtain. But AMC made the right call, picking up "Breaking Bad" for its 16 episode final season.