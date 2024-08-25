One Scene Convinced Stephen King Breaking Bad Was The Best Show On TV

It's amazing that Stephen King finds time to read and watch movies with what a busy writer he is, but he does it. The author frequently shares book, film, and TV recommendations on social media (he loves the Kurt Russell Western "Bone Tomahawk.") King also makes the time to film cameos in movies and TV, both adaptations of his work and, in 2010, the "Sons of Anarchy" episode "Caregiver." (King played a laconic "cleaner" named Bachman after his old pen name Richard Bachman.)

King loves "Sons of Anarchy," but he has room in his heart for more than one prestige TV crime thriller. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, King was asked what the best TV show of the past 15 years is. He answered "Breaking Bad," saying he saw its greatness from the very first scene, where Walter White (Bryan Cranston) scrambles in the desert wearing tighty-whities.

"I knew it was great from the first scene you see him wearing jockey shorts. I thought it was amazingly brave since they look so geeky," King said. Of course, the genius of "Breaking Bad" is how it takes someone so "geeky" and slowly makes him terrifying.

King likes TV shows that make big swings and aren't afraid to flip the script. In that same interview, he pinned down the turning point of TV as "The Shield," the FX crime drama about corrupt LAPD detectives. The pilot of "The Shield," which stunned King when he saw it, ends with anti-hero Detective Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) shooting another cop, Terry Crowley (Reed Diamond), in the face after learning Crowley was a double agent placed on the team to investigate him. "That show was the most important show on television. 'Breaking Bad' is better, but 'The Shield' changed everything," King said.

Someone should put Bachman in a room with Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Ed the Extractor (Robert Forster).