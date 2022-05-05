Netflix's Sudden Cancellation Of Boons And Curses Was Devastating For The Team

Hasrajani and Goldman had previously worked together on the "Powerpuff Girls" reboot, circling back to work on "Boons and Curses," which incorporates South Asian myths into its storyline. Hasrajani spoke about the importance of the storyline, especially how the cast and crew brim with emerging South Asian talent and how the news of the cancelation was "pretty devastating" for everyone involved:

"This was a first go at a purely authentic South Asian animated series, and we really rallied behind it as a team and a crew, and it was very genuine and a lot of hard work. Not only were we able to get a lot of South Asian talent behind the scenes, but we were also able to get a lot of allies to help support that vision, and also get an all-South Asian voiceover cast and an all-South Asian writers room. It was pretty outstanding that we were given a wide-reaching platform to make this effort. And so the news that came was pretty devastating."

Hasrajani and Goldman also stated that they had gotten positive responses for their pitch from every studio, and had decided to go with Netflix in the end due to the involvement of Jane Lee, manager of original animation and enthusiastically supports AAPI creators. Hasrajani also commented how he thought Netflix would have been an apt universal platform for his project, given how the story subverts stereotypical portrayals of South Asian characters on screen, allowing for a narrative that "combats" these harmful portrayals with love.

Hopefully, "Boons and Curses" will be picked up soon by another network, allowing the creators to bring their story to life. Here's the logline for the Netflix show that could have been: