Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Trailer Teases Tommy Shelby's Biggest Threat Yet
It's going to be one heck of a family affair when Tommy Shelby returns to Small Heath, Birmingham, in "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" — for better and for worse. The BBC series is finally making the leap to the big leagues with the upcoming "Peaky Blinders" spin-off film, but, thus far, the premise has remained locked up tighter than a Peaky Blinders armory. That's finally changing with the release of the newest trailer for the movie, which brings the gang back together and presents a threat that hits a little too close to home for our favorite razor-slashing gangster.
Netflix has just dropped some thrilling new footage for "The Immortal Man" that gives us a better sense of what to expect and, most importantly, how all the pieces are fitting into place. Cillian Murphy makes his grand return as Tommy, erstwhile leader of the Peaky Blinders, but even he might not be prepared for what fate has thrown at him next. We've known that newcomers Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, and Tim Roth would be joining the fray this time around, but this is the first time we've learned that Keoghan's character is actually Tommy's son, presumably the same character introduced in the sixth and final season of "Peaky Blinders" and who went by the name "Duke."
Between his wayward son running things in his absence and the onset of World War II, well, Tommy's going to have his hands full like never before. Only time will tell if he makes it out of this next global war in one piece. Check out the footage above!
The Immortal Man pits Tommy Shelby and the Peaky Blinders against his son, played by Barry Keoghan
Who knew that things would fall apart without someone as exacting as Tommy Shelby running the show? It's been a long time since we last saw Cillian Murphy's leader of the Shelby Company Ltd. taking the reins, and things have clearly deteriorated in the years since. It appears that, following the "Peaky Blinders" season 6 finale, Tommy has retreated from the only life he's known and given up control of his Peaky Blinders gang for good. In his absence, Barry Keoghan's still-unnamed character has filled the void and, well, it's been a rough enough go of it that it's forced Tommy to return against his will and set it all right again. Kids, man.
This newest trailer gives us a quick rundown of what "The Immortal Man" may be about. Tommy's son is leading a whole new generation of ruffians and, apparently, gets an offer he can't resist from Tim Roth's traitorous character — one that would have the Peaky Blinders turning on the Crown to aid and abet Nazi Germany as World War II breaks out in Europe. Considering Tommy and his staunch antifascist tendencies throughout "Peaky Blinders," most recently seen in his one-man campaign against rising authoritarian Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), it's an easy bet that this won't sit well with our main protagonist.
Murphy will be joined by returning stars Ned Dennehy as Charlie, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, and newcomer Rebecca Ferguson, along with Roth and Keoghan. "The Immortal Man" is directed by Tom Harper and written by "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight. It will hit limited theaters March 6, 2026, before streaming on Netflix two weeks later.