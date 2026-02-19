Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Trailer Teases Tommy Shelby's Biggest Threat Yet

It's going to be one heck of a family affair when Tommy Shelby returns to Small Heath, Birmingham, in "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" — for better and for worse. The BBC series is finally making the leap to the big leagues with the upcoming "Peaky Blinders" spin-off film, but, thus far, the premise has remained locked up tighter than a Peaky Blinders armory. That's finally changing with the release of the newest trailer for the movie, which brings the gang back together and presents a threat that hits a little too close to home for our favorite razor-slashing gangster.

Netflix has just dropped some thrilling new footage for "The Immortal Man" that gives us a better sense of what to expect and, most importantly, how all the pieces are fitting into place. Cillian Murphy makes his grand return as Tommy, erstwhile leader of the Peaky Blinders, but even he might not be prepared for what fate has thrown at him next. We've known that newcomers Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson, and Tim Roth would be joining the fray this time around, but this is the first time we've learned that Keoghan's character is actually Tommy's son, presumably the same character introduced in the sixth and final season of "Peaky Blinders" and who went by the name "Duke."

Between his wayward son running things in his absence and the onset of World War II, well, Tommy's going to have his hands full like never before. Only time will tell if he makes it out of this next global war in one piece. Check out the footage above!