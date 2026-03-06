Alan Ritchson's 2026 Sci-Fi Action Movie Streaming On Netflix Is A Spectacle Worth Watching

"War Machine" delivers the action beats you'd expect from a film like this, but it also has a defined beginning, middle, and end, with an understandable character arc for its protagonist and on-location photography that proves it wasn't merely filmed in a parking lot somewhere and filled everything in with CGI later. It feels like a finished movie, which is not something you can always say about Netflix films, especially the atrocious "The Old Guard 2" or the even-worse Gal Gadot spy flick "Heart of Stone."

This film is clearly indebted to John McTiernan's sci-fi action classic "Predator," with its beefed-up warriors facing off against an alien threat in the woods. This movie is no "Predator," to be sure (it doesn't have nearly the same charisma, excess, or humor), but it's not completely without ideas, either. The aliens are a pretty clear stand-in for the onslaught of artificial intelligence our world has faced over the past few years, and without spoiling the ending, the movie is thematically interested in fighting back instead of just saying it's "inevitable" and letting that technology take over the world.

Just a few days ago, the actual United States government used AI to illegally attack Iran, which casts this film and its anti-AI stance as even more of a fantasy than it would've been otherwise. But if you can get past the jingoistic attitude inherent to a story that centers Army Rangers, "War Machine" is basically the 2026 equivalent of a movie your dad would have watched 20 times on TNT during casual Sunday afternoons. It currently has a 3.2 rating on Letterboxd, and I'd personally rather have this than "Heart of Stone" any day of the week.