Two Very Different Netflix Movies Got Best Picture Nominations At The 2026 Oscars

There really aren't many similarities between "Frankenstein" and "Train Dreams" beyond both films being immaculately made, as the former is a gothic horror story about the overly ambitious Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) giving life to a creature (Jacob Elordi) made up of dead men's bodies and the latter is the story of an unremarkable man named Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton) whose only note in history was helping to build a bridge that would one day be rendered obsolete. Both films feature gorgeous cinematography, excellent costume work, and some phenomenal performances, but they are tonally and narratively as different as can be.

While "Frankenstein" also earned nominations for Best Supporting Actor for Elordi, the excellent Edgerton did not receive a Best Lead nom, and William H. Macy's excellent turn as a grizzled old logger who respects the earth was also snubbed for Best Supporting Actor. Additionally (and unsurprisingly), "Frankenstein" and "Train Dreams" are both nominated for Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay, which should give them a chance at more awards in case "Sinners" ends up sweeping all of the big ones.

Our reviews for "Frankenstein" and "Train Dreams" were both wildly positive, and either of these films has the potential to be a dark horse in the Best Picture race. Netflix has had Best Picture nominees before with films like "Roma" and "The Irishman," but it's never had a winner in that category, so we will have to wait and see.