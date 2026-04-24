15 Best Sci-Fi Sequels Of All Time, Ranked
Sequel announcements tend to get a bad rap, and it's a wholly understandable response. Studios are the only ones consistently excited by the prospect, as they love luring in audiences on the promise of revisiting intellectual properties they've previously showed love for, and the rest of us know just how hit and miss sequels can be.
Still, for every five or ten sequel misfires, we tend to get a follow-up that recaptures the magic of the original or even surpasses what came before. The science fiction genre, perhaps more than any other genre outside of horror — we ranked the best horror sequels here — is home to a steady stream of sequels and franchises. Most of them are examples of diminishing returns, but there have been plenty of sci-fi sequels that once again bring the goods.
Below are fifteen fantastic sci-fi sequels, and while this list is ranked, just know that every single one of them is a genuinely terrific. Quick note: We're only including one entry per franchise, so some bangers like "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem" didn't quite make the cut. Now keep reading for the best sci-fi sequels of all time!
15. Blade Runner 2049
Replicants — bioengineered humanoids typically used for labor — are still being used and hunted when they go off-book. K (Ryan Gosling) is a replicant tasked with taking down his rogue brethren before discovering a conspiracy involving a past blade runner named Deckard (Harrison Ford).
Like Ridley Scott's original film from 1982, Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner: 2049" found underwhelming returns in theaters, but this time out, at least, it won over critics from the start. It's a smart continuation of the original's themes about what it means to be human, and it makes great use of Ford's returning character.
Villeneuve also ensures it's a visual treat with an atmospheric world built from mesmerizing cinematography (courtesy of Roger Deakins, who won an Oscar for his work), fantastic visual effects, and a suitably, fantastically haunting score by Hans Zimmer. It's a beautiful vision of an ugly future, and it finds an affecting narrative reason to exist as a legacy sequel.
14. Prey
Naru (Amber Midthunder) stands out amid her 18th century Comanche tribe as a young woman disinterested in continuing gendered norms like those suggesting women stick with domestic duties. She wants to prove herself as a warrior, and finally gets the chance when an alien being arrives for a hunt.
Is "Prey" technically a prequel to 1987's still-terrific "Predator?" Yes, but it arrived after the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic, so we're counting it anyway. It also builds off that earlier film with nods and thematic similarities that work far better here than in the more traditional sequels. Naru is woefully outgunned by her adversary, but as with the first film, it's skill, perseverance, and quick thinking that make all the difference.
Director Dan Trachtenberg, who also helmed the next two films in the franchise ("Predator: Killer of Killers" and "Predator: Badlands"), crafts a thrilling adventure and finds a wonderfully charismatic hero in Midthunder's portrayal of Naru. We cheer for her successes, worry about her missteps, and watch captivated all the way through to the end. Now where's our sequel promised by those end credits?
13. Dune: Part Two
House Atreides is no more, but Paul (Timothee Chalamet) and his mother, Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), have survived and taken refuge with a tribe on the planet Arrakis. Paul helps stir the people towards rebellion as their prophesied savior, but only Chani (Zendaya) sees the truth behind his rise.
Epic sci-fi films have arguably become the realm of Marvel and James Cameron, but as he did elsewhere on this list, Denis Villeneuve makes the case that more filmmakers should be doing the same. "Dune: Part Two" adapts the back half of Frank Herbert's original novel (making some minor changes along the way) and succeeds at capturing the drama and action against the framework of absolute power corrupting absolutely.
The action sequences and visuals here thrill with spectacle, wonder, and excitement. Simmering beneath it all is a dark story of one man succumbing to praise and prophecy to become what he previously railed against — a false messiah with ill, misguided intentions. It's as epic a space opera as we've seen in ages.
12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
The Guardians of the Galaxy — Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) — are galactic superstars, but one misstep lands them in trouble. Worse, Quill meets his father (Kurt Russell) for the first time, and it's bad news all around.
James Gunn may have moved on to the DC Universe, but his time with Marvel resulted in arguably the best trilogy in the MCU. From the group's foundation all the way through to its emotionally charged restructuring in "Volume 3," it's been a wildly entertaining and emotionally affecting journey, with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Two" marking the high point.
Plenty of superhero films feature characters with daddy issues, but Gunn and friends find fresh angles, as Quill's dad is basically a god. No, not just because he's played by Russell (check out our ranking of Russell's work here), but because he's a Celestial with immense power capable of incredible feats of matter manipulation. Big action and set pieces share the screen with genuine emotion as Quill discovers the true meaning of family.
11. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
A decade after the simian flu spread across the globe, nearly wiping out humankind in the process, a group of people cross paths with Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his army of intelligence-enhanced apes. But a tenuous peace between the apes and the humans heads towards disaster.
Matt Reeves' follow-up to "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" drops viewers straight into the apocalypse teased by the earlier film's finale. "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" shows the logical next step as humans sit on the cusp of extinction and apes learn that with greater intelligence comes a bevy of bigger, more significant problems.
The action set pieces here are terrifically thrilling as apes on horseback face off against human enemies in full-fledged battles. The forested backdrop offers up beautiful landscapes while individual betrayals, from both ape and man, sow further seeds of destruction. It's a fantastic film (despite its placement on our ranking of the entire "Planet of the Apes" franchise), using genre elements to explore what it means to be human.
10. Logan
The age of the mutant appears to be coming to an end. It's been a quarter of a century since new mutants were born, and Wolverine, aka Logan (Hugh Jackman), has been reduced to a normie job to make ends meet. But then he meets Laura (Dafne Keen), and he discovers one last thing worth fighting for.
Few films, superhero-related or not, deal as effectively with the ideas of aging and mortality as well as James Mangold's "Logan." Ostensibly just another adventure with an X-Men character, the film pairs its action and thrills with some genuinely thoughtful observations on the one thing guaranteed to us all: death. That it ends with Logan's death is a genuine rarity for the superhero genre and makes it well worthy of viewer respect.
Professor X (Patrick Stewart) is suffering from dementia and dangerous seizures, and Logan is growing weary and ill due to the adamantium inside his body — the very thing that has kept him strong and alive for so long. Add to that the relationship between Logan and Laura, a young girl who just might be his daughter, and you have a thoughtful film about the human condition wrapped up in comic book clothing.
9. Avatar: The Way of Water
It's been several years since the Na'vi fended off a destructive organization from Earth as they attempted to plunder Pandora, but the human soldiers, scientists, and profit-hunters have now returned. As a result, Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) are forced on the run with their family.
James Cameron's first "Avatar" was a monster hit that arguably impressed far more with its visuals than it did with its characters and "FernGully"-like storyline. By contrast, "Avatar: The Way of Water" blows you away on all counts. The technical and visual achievements here are numerous and groundbreaking, but this time, the film grabs hold with its characters and their narratives, too.
We can't help but get swept up in Jake's efforts to keep his family safe as the drama lands beautifully with waves of suspense, excitement, and emotion. Cameron impresses and astounds with every scene, from the seemingly mundane family moments to epic set pieces that leave you on the edge of your seat. This is cinema, baby.
8. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain America, aka Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), is helping keep America and the world safe by working alongside S.H.I.E.L.D. to combat villainy. He's shocked to discover, though, that the company he keeps may in fact be riddled with members of a reformed and newly powerful evil organization named Hydra.
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" is a direct sequel to the first "Captain America" film, but it's the ninth entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole — and easily among the best of the entire MCU. The combination of engaging character beats, 1970s conspiracy film vibes, and terrifically crafted action make it a standout in an increasingly crowded field.
Casting Robert Redford as the big governmental traitor is a fantastically fun touch given his filmic legacy of paranoid, conspiratorial gems like "Three Days of the Condor" and "Sneakers." The action is kept relatively grounded, too, and features plenty of beautifully choreographed fight sequences, including a killer bout in an elevator.
7. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Admiral Kirk (William Shatner) and the crew of the USS Enterprise respond to a distress call, only to discover a villain from their past has returned. Khan (Ricardo Montalban) and what remains of his people are seeking revenge against the people who stranded them fifteen years earlier.
While the first "Star Trek" adventure for the big screen is unfairly considered to be something of a dud, the consensus around this sequel is spot on — "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" is a pitch perfect piece of popcorn entertainment. (Interestingly, "Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry was a rare voice of dissent on this one.) Sweeping spaceship battles, compelling character drama, and an incredibly smart callback to one of the television show's best episodes combine into something truly special.
Montalban is a terrific villain, equal parts menacing and understandably affected by his situation, and the film takes that power into a truly emotional ending that endures today. Leonard Nimoy may have wanted this to be his franchise exit, but audience response ensured he'd end up returning for further adventures.
6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is the new Spider-Man, at least on Earth-1610, and he's struggling with the gig's work/life balance. Spider-Gwen, aka Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), visits from Earth-65, and soon the pair stumble into a conflict with the Spider-Society of spider-heroes from other worlds.
The middle films in trilogies are often the best, as they're able to lean darker and more dangerous before a final film inevitably restores order and delivers a happy ending. With that understanding, it's safe to say that "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is arguably the best middle film since "The Empire Strikes Back." It's also one of the best superhero films and the best animated movies.
It takes core characters from the first film, introduces wildly cool new ones (what's up, Spider-Punk), and then ratchets up the danger and action to incredible highs, leading to an epic cliffhanger of an ending. Getting there is a beautiful barrage of action, fun, and emotion, all brought to life with terrific vocal performances and truly stunning animation. Add in Daniel Pemberton's electrifying score, and you have a film that levitates you out of your seat and demands an immediate rewatch.
5. Bride of Frankenstein
Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) and his monster (Boris Karloff) are seemingly dead, long live Dr. Frankenstein and his monster. Later, one of Frankenstein's mentors becomes intent on creating a mate (Elsa Lanchester) for the monster despite the doctor's objections, and the result can only mean more bloodshed.
It's fair to say the "Bride of Frankenstein" is a horror sequel, but it's not exclusively so (despite earning a spot on our list of the best horror sequels, too). Between the mad scientists, experimental surgeries, "high tech" laboratory equipment, and lightning-fueled resurrection, this is also every bit a science fiction film. And no matter the genre labeling, it's also a masterpiece.
Director James Whale's follow-up to his own smash hit continues to explore themes of hubris and scientific curiosity while adding in elements of emotion and self-awareness. The monster is enamored with the idea of a partner, but her horror at realizing she's somehow alive and in the presence of a monstrous creation is equally understandable. It's all doubly tragic, which leads to an ending fueled as much by shame as it is self-determination. It's sci-fi/horror that ends on an affecting note.
4. Mad Max: Fury Road
Max (Tom Hardy) is captured by a madman and strapped to the hood of a car driven by a War Boy named Nux (Nicholas Hoult). They're chasing a rogue Imperator named Furiosa (Charlize Theron), who has absconded with the madman's concubines, and they're heading to an unexpected destination.
George Miller's fourth entry in his apocalyptic action franchise is an undeniable epic and a masterclass in chase cinema — and arguably the best fourth film in a franchise. "Mad Max: Fury Road" spends the overwhelming bulk of its running time engaged in the chase, whether roaring across the wasteland with the pedal to the metal or sitting in rare moments of calm amid the road trip.
Hardy embodies the character well and channels the deceptively heroic mentality first given life by Mel Gibson. It's Theron, though, who injects heart into the film, like nitrous oxide flooding a car's engine to boost its speed and power. Massive stunts, gorgeous cinematography, heart-pounding action, and characters you can't help but root for make this one an all-timer.
3. Aliens
Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is found in hypersleep nearly six decades after defeating an alien creature that decimated her spaceship's crew. A team of U.S. Marines is dispatched to explore her claims of acid-blooded monsters, and she joins the mission to what has now become a terraforming planet.
"Aliens" likely marks the last time that James Cameron made a sequel to someone else's film (it's not his first, even if he'd prefer we all forget about "Piranha II: The Spawning"), but it's nothing less than an overwhelming success and a masterful mashup of science fiction, action, and horror.
Weaver is joined by a memorable cast including Michael Biehn, Bill Paxton, Lance Henriksen, and Paul Reiser for an action-forward tale of tough soldiers squaring off against an insatiable threat. Cameron crafts some truly thrilling and suspenseful set pieces involving chest-bursting, face huggers, swarms of full-sized xenomorphs, and more, all building to a climactic confrontation with the alien queen. It's an epic undertaking that saw Cameron make his mark on a franchise Ridley Scott started.
2. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
The rebels won the Death Star battle, but the war against the Imperial forces continues. Rebels, including Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford), face a massive attack on Hoth, Luke (Mark Hamill) seeks more Jedi training, and an incredible truth awaits.
George Lucas' "Star Wars" universe is a corporate behemoth these days consisting of a dozen films, several television shows, an endless variety of merchandise, and more, but it's this very first sequel that remains the best of the bunch (and even the greatest film of all time, according to some people). Epic action, intense drama, engaging characters — "The Empire Strikes Back" is perfection.
The battle on Hoth remains a high point, one the film counterpoints geographically with time spent in a swamp with the unforgettable character of Yoda. Betrayal arrives from Han Solo's friend (Billy Dee Williams), a life-altering secret hits from Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones) — seriously, this reveal was massive back in 1980 — and the film ends on a nerve-shredding cliffhanger that left audiences desperate for a third film.
1. Terminator 2: Judgment Day
It's been ten years since Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) defeated a killer T-800 robot (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from the future that was intent on preventing the birth of her son. But a new threat arrives through time, and her only chance rests with another T-800 reprogrammed to protect her.
It's gone on to become a massive franchise, but it's easy to forget that 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" was a massive sequel to a scrappy little sci-fi slasher that didn't even crack $80 million at the box office. James Cameron cranks up the action and world-building of the first film in tremendously entertaining ways and even manages to help develop new visual effects techniques in the process — something he's done more than once.
Schwarzenegger and Hamilton are action powerhouses, the new villain (Robert Patrick) is terrifically menacing, and the action set pieces still hold up today. The early sequence where an incarcerated Sarah first sees the returning T-800 is beautifully crafted, and later moments find affecting interactions between the carnage and chaos, all of which help deliver a masterpiece. Now see where this top film lands on our Cameron ranking!