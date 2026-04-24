15 Best Sci-Fi Sequels Of All Time, Ranked

Sequel announcements tend to get a bad rap, and it's a wholly understandable response. Studios are the only ones consistently excited by the prospect, as they love luring in audiences on the promise of revisiting intellectual properties they've previously showed love for, and the rest of us know just how hit and miss sequels can be.

Still, for every five or ten sequel misfires, we tend to get a follow-up that recaptures the magic of the original or even surpasses what came before. The science fiction genre, perhaps more than any other genre outside of horror — we ranked the best horror sequels here — is home to a steady stream of sequels and franchises. Most of them are examples of diminishing returns, but there have been plenty of sci-fi sequels that once again bring the goods.

Below are fifteen fantastic sci-fi sequels, and while this list is ranked, just know that every single one of them is a genuinely terrific. Quick note: We're only including one entry per franchise, so some bangers like "Alien vs. Predator: Requiem" didn't quite make the cut. Now keep reading for the best sci-fi sequels of all time!