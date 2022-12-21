How Creating The Visual Effects For Avatar: The Way Of Water Differed From The First Film

Back in 2009, "Avatar" was an incredible step forward in the realm of visual effects. The fidelity and imagination James Cameron put into creating the world of Pandora and the Na'vi made some audience members never want to leave the theater. In the 13 years since its release, visual effects as an artform has been trying to replicate that magic, and while there have been indisputable improvements in technology, almost no film since then has matched the imagination of "Avatar."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" takes things to a whole new level. Obviously, technological advancements have aided the movie's breathtaking visuals, but technology can only get you so far in creating sequences you can't believe you're seeing on screen. Determining how good an effect is isn't simply assessing how realistic it looks, which is where tech really helps — truly great effects involve artistry, specifically around how they are composed within the frame of the movie.

This artistry is what made the first film so successful, and the effects artists working on "The Way of Water" knew they had an invaluable resource in Cameron's 2009 mammoth blockbuster. To that end, the creative team used the language established in "Avatar" to push the sequel into the modern era of VFX.