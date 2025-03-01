Why Denis Villeneuve Changed The Ending Of Dune: Part Two

Adapting Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune" has proven a tad tricky ever since David Lynch gave it his best shot in 1984. Despite the fact that Lynch's film has gained its admirers in the years since, there are all sort of things wrong with the 1984 "Dune," and they didn't improve all that much with the TV adaptations that came in its wake. Though the Sci-Fi channel (now SyFy) versions weren't without their charms, it was until Denis Villeneuve took on Herbert's sci-fi epic that it truly got the adaptation it deserved.

For the most part, Villeneuve accomplished the seemingly impossible by staying faithful to Herbert's original vision where possible, somehow managing to infuse the film with his own sharp sci-fi instincts and sensibility. That said, certain elements of 2021's "Dune" and 2024's "Dune: Part Two" strayed from the original novel in notable ways. For instance, the Lady Jessica of Villeneuve's movies, played by Rebecca Ferguson, remains pregnant throughout both films, whereas in the novel she gives birth to a daughter, Alia (played in "Dune: Part Two" by Anya Taylor-Joy in a cameo appearance during a flash-forward). This led to another major difference between the films and their source material: A major "Dune 2" death differs from the book, with Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) being murdered by Paul Atreides (Timotheé Chalamet) on-screen, whereas in the novel, he's taken out by Alia herself.

In an interview with Inverse, "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two" co-writer Jon Spaihts explained the choice, saying, "We were a little leery of that talking toddler, as a distraction in the middle of the film. That's a difficult thing to execute on film." Instead, Paul hears his unborn sister speaking throughout the movie. But there were still more changes to come, with another notable diversion from the novel coming during that intense climax that saw Baron Harkonnen felled by Paul Atreides instead of his sister.