What Happens To Zendaya's Chani In The Dune Books

This post contains spoilers for the "Dune" book series.

Dennis Villeneuve's "Dune" doesn't open with an aerial view of Caladan or an introductory shot of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). Instead, we hear a voice: Chani (Zendaya) sets the tone for the "Dune" saga to come by talking about her home planet, Arrakis, and how beautiful it is. However, she is quick to underline the looming threat of colonizers and the disenfranchisement of the Fremen. "The outsiders ravage our lands in front of our eyes[...] Their cruelty to my people is all I've known," she states, rooting us in her perspective by prefacing Paul's story with a dire warning.

Our first impression of Chani through Paul's eyes — both in Frank Herbert's book "Dune" and Villeneuve's first "Dune" movie — is in the form of dreams. Paul's budding prescience makes him dream of Arrakis even before he sets foot on the desert planet, but Chani is the only Fremen he sees in those dreams. When Paul talks about her in the books, he notices her striking blue eyes (a Fremeni trait due to concentrated spice mixed in the air) and that she refers to him as "Usul." Usul, of course, is the private name Paul would go on to adopt while living with the Fremen in the future, with Chani often using it as an endearment for her lover.

Surface-level interpretations of Chani might paint her as merely Paul's love interest, but there's more to her than being a stepping stone for Paul's ascension to Messiah. Even in the books (where she is consistently aligned with Paul's objectives), Chani is a ruthless and fierce player in the "Dune" narrative, ready to fight to the death to protect her loved ones. Here's what happens to her in Herbert's "Dune" novels.