Denis Villeneuve's Boiled His Vision For Dune Down Into Just One Word

A third "Dune" movie is in the works from Legendary and director Denis Villeneuve, but it may be a while until it reaches audiences: The Hollywood Reporter recently shared the news that his next film is due in theaters December 2026, and it may not even be a "Dune" sequel. Cinema fans should get excited for any new project from the filmmaker who's also brought us movies like "Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival," but sci-fi fans understandably can't wait to see the director return to the world of Arrakis.

When Villeneuve's "Dune: Messiah" adaptation does appear, it'll follow a tricky chapter in Frank Herbert's book series. As /Film's Michael Boyle pointed out in a piece written after the third film's announcement, "Dune: Messiah" sidelines one of the franchise's most important characters, Rebecca Ferguson's now-villainous Lady Jessica. "Although Jessica was arguably the co-protagonist of the first book, she spends the entirety of 'Dune: Messiah' chilling back on her home planet of Caladan and (allegedly) hooking up with Gurney Halleck," Boyle writes. She returns for "Children of Dune," but it's far too early to know whether or not Villeneuve will go there with his film series.

Still, a conversation in Tanya Lapointe's book "The Art and Soul of Dune" reveals that the arcs of characters like Jessica, Zendaya's Chani, and Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan have been on Villeneuve's mind since day one. The author relays a note from Eric Roth, who co-wrote the first film's screenplay. Roth said that Villeneuve, "a quiet, thoughtful man," often encouraged him to "be unique and surprising" in his writing. In one of the pair's talks (which began as early as 2017, when Denis was still wrapping up "Blade Runner 2049"), Roth asked Denis for one word to sum up his vision for "Dune."