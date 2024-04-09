How To Watch Dune: Part Two At Home

For decades, Frank Herbert's "Dune" was considered unadaptable, but despite many attempts, we finally got the definitive adaptation of the author's groundbreaking sci-fi novel with Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two." Villeneuve's "sequel" is a grand sci-fi epic, a dark film about the dangers of populist leaders, and a film with giant spectacle — and plenty of giant worms. As our own Chris Evangelista put it in his review, "Dune: Part Two" is "one of the bleakest blockbusters ever made."

The film takes place immediately after the events of "Dune: Part One" and follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he becomes part of the Fremen on the planet Arrakis, all the while wrestling with his role in the prophecy of the Lisan al Gaib and the destruction that would bring to the universe. It's already a huge hit and will continue to make bank at the box office in the immediate future, where it has helped push the "Dune" franchise past the $1 billion mark. No wonder Warner Bros. has already announced that a third "Dune" movie is in development, fulfilling the prophecy of Villeneuve getting to adapt "Dune: Messiah."

Whether you missed it in theaters or you want to relive the journey of Paul "Muad'Dib" Atreides, you'll get a chance to experience "Dune: Part Two" from the comfort of your own home when the movie is released on digital platforms on April 16, 2024.