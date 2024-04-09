How To Watch Dune: Part Two At Home
For decades, Frank Herbert's "Dune" was considered unadaptable, but despite many attempts, we finally got the definitive adaptation of the author's groundbreaking sci-fi novel with Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two." Villeneuve's "sequel" is a grand sci-fi epic, a dark film about the dangers of populist leaders, and a film with giant spectacle — and plenty of giant worms. As our own Chris Evangelista put it in his review, "Dune: Part Two" is "one of the bleakest blockbusters ever made."
The film takes place immediately after the events of "Dune: Part One" and follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he becomes part of the Fremen on the planet Arrakis, all the while wrestling with his role in the prophecy of the Lisan al Gaib and the destruction that would bring to the universe. It's already a huge hit and will continue to make bank at the box office in the immediate future, where it has helped push the "Dune" franchise past the $1 billion mark. No wonder Warner Bros. has already announced that a third "Dune" movie is in development, fulfilling the prophecy of Villeneuve getting to adapt "Dune: Messiah."
Whether you missed it in theaters or you want to relive the journey of Paul "Muad'Dib" Atreides, you'll get a chance to experience "Dune: Part Two" from the comfort of your own home when the movie is released on digital platforms on April 16, 2024.
Muad'Dib points the way... to your home
"Dune: Part Two" is not only a critical and commercial success but it's also gathered praise from icons of the industry like Steven Spielberg (who's declared himself a fan of the big worms). Now that a third film is confirmed, it is time to wildly speculate how Villeneuve will handle "Dune: Messiah." Of course, there's the problem of what to do with Lady Jessica given her reduced role in that book, and whether Warner Bros. resists the temptation of also adapting "Children of Dune" and seeing the beginnings of the weirdest idea in the entire franchise — a plot that has so far only been adapted in parody form in a Cartoon Network show.
In the meantime, audiences can once again enjoy "Dune: Part Two" when it drops on digital platforms, with a physical media release coming on May 14, 2024. The film will also come with the following special features on digital platforms:
- Filmbooks: House Corrino
- Filmbooks: The Reverand Mother
- Filmbooks: Water
- Filmbooks: Lisan-al-Gaib
- An Ensemble for the Ages
- Chakobsa Training
- Creating the Fremen World
- Finding the Worlds of Dune
- Buzz Around the New "Thopter"
- Worm-Riding
- Becoming Feyd
- A New Set of Threads
- Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of the Dune
- Inside Dune: The Spice Harvester Attack
- Inside Dune: Gurney Hallaeck's Revenge
- Inside Dune: The Fight for the Imperial Throne
On physical media, "Dune: Part Two" will include the following special features:
