10 Horror Movie Sequels Better Than The Original (Including Black Phone 2)

"The Black Phone" was pretty good, although the film frequently felt like it was cheating the "rules" it established for its supernatural goings-on. With "Black Phone 2," director Scott Derrickson gets creative, ramping up the style and borrowing heavily from "A Nightmare on Elm Street." Serial killer the Grabber (Ethan Hawke) may be dead, but that's not stopping him from trying to get revenge against Finney (Mason Thames), the kid that killed him. "Black Phone 2" improves on the first film by shifting the focus to Finney's sister Gwen, played wonderfully by Madeleine McGraw, who has psychic visions of the dream-killer lurking about a snowbound youth camp (youth camps are so traditionally places for summer fun that it's jarring to see one in the dead of winter). While there are some bumpy spots here and there (a teen girl named Mustang who talks like an old timey cowpoke sticks out like a sore thumb), "Black Phone 2" feels like a step up from the previous film.