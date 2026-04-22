10 Best Live-Action Marvel TV Shows, According To IMDb

Stan Lee used to say all the time that Marvel Comics has always been and always will be a reflection of the world right outside our window. That's why their characters are often dealing with the same things that the readers are encountering in the real world. Sometimes it's as simple as Spider-Man getting his homework done or Ms. Marvel navigating her feelings for a boy. At the same time, bigger storylines address civil rights, addiction, and the LGBTQ+ experience through heroes such as the Black Panther, Iron Man, and the X-Men.

However, once the House of Ideas started becoming more active in the realm of feature films, some of the smaller stories began to fall to the wayside. Thankfully, Marvel also began to expand into television, a place where they were afforded more time to let other aspects of their characters' lives breathe a little more. As they did for the fan-favorite films of Marvel Studios, True Believers flocked to their TV screens to watch the heroes of the Marvel Universe save the day and live their lives.

Although, these superhero shows didn't just resonate with Marvel fans. Many gained critical acclaim as well due to their masterful storytelling, stellar performances, and incredible craftsmanship. According to IMDb, these are the ten live-action Marvel shows that stand out as the best of the best.