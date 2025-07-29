Fantastic Four: First Steps Reinvents One Key Element Of The Thing (For The Better)

It's been confirmed following the monumental cast announcements that besides the familiar faces making up the roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Fantastic Four will be appearing in "Avengers: Doomsday." It's a safe bet that this meeting will be in an effort to track down the son of Reed and Sue (Vanessa Kirby), Franklin Richards, who has been taken by Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). The concern here is that the dimensional-hopping villain is bad enough even before he even has a potentially reality-breaking baby under his wing. Wielding such an arsenal could provide Doom with all manner of abilities to neutralize heroes, and that might include our boy, Ben.

In the comics, Grimm has been transformed in and out of his rocky physique that's best suited for clobberin' time, most recently by Doom himself. Keeping this in consideration, it would be interesting to see how Ben would handle reverting back to his human form after what will be eight years, and whether he'd try to get back to being fighting fit or not. Admittedly, this would be retreading over the same ground that "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" touched on, but given how well Shakman and Bachrach handled the hero in this take, it could be great to see this Grimm becoming human again. "Avengers: Doomsday" will undoubtedly be full of battles, but who knows? One of them might include Ben fighting the idea of leaving the ever-loving blue-eyed Thing behind for good. Now wouldn't that be fantastic?