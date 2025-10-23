Clark Gregg's Blunt Message For Marvel Fans Worried How Agents Of SHIELD Fits Into MCU Canon

Some of Gregg's words may come across as blunt, but he's got a good reason for feeling that way. For all of the times that "S.H.I.E.L.D." responded to whatever was happening in the movies, like Coulson sending Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) a helicarrier to assist in the climax of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," its big-screen counterpart hardly reciprocated the favor. It was a mostly one-way street that pushed the show to exist on its own merits and, as a result, forged its own legacy. Instead of waiting to see the marquee superheroes, viewers became accustomed to spending time with characters like Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Daisy (Chloe Bennet), Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), and Mack (Henry Simmons), among many others.

Being largely free from the movie's continuity gave "S.H.I.E.L.D." the opportunity to go buck wild with deep cut characters and stories from Marvel comics. As of this moment, it's the ABC series that's responsible for bringing the best screen incarnation of "Ghost Rider" to life. The final episodes of "S.H.I.E.L.D." were a season-long riff on "Avengers: Endgame" that saw the main ensemble hopping through time, and it was a whole lot of fun that gave everyone a sense of closure. The novelty of the MCU's interconnectedness has largely worn off since the MCU started directly tying its movies to its Disney+ projects. It shows how these universes can often be hampered by having to stick to canonical events you may or may not have even known happened. If something's only worth lies in how it ties into something else, then what are we doing here, folks?

Every season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is currently streaming on Disney+.