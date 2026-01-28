Wonder Man: Simon Williams' MCU Powers, Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Wonder Man" season 1, episode 8 — "Yucca Valley"

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton's new series "Wonder Man" reimagines the titular Marvel character's history and present pretty liberally. However, it also keeps many core components of Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) intact ... even when it initially doesn't seem to do so. Though his circumstances and backstory differ, he's still an actor who prefers the thespian lifestyle over the idea of violent superheroics. Likewise, his superpower set turns out to be far closer to the classic Wonder Man abilities than it initially appears to be.

"Wonder Man" unfolds Simon's powers little by little. First, the show teases unspecified, seemingly telekinesis-like powers that can disrupt and destroy the environment in his vicinity. Then, it reveals that he also has super strength and durability. After he discovers that Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) has been working with the Department of Damage Control to keep tabs on him, Simon crashes out and creates a massive explosion, with him as the epicenter.

The season finale reveals the truth about Simon. His powers are actually all about controlling ionic energy, and as he rescues Trevor from a high-security prison complex, we find out that he has far more control than it initially seemed. In fact, Simon can use his destructive energies so precisely that he can fly through several floors of the facility while safely carrying Trevor.

All of this makes Simon a dramatically powerful figure who can potentially go toe to toe against some of the strongest MCU heroes and villains out there. Or rather, it would if he was actually interested in such shows of force.