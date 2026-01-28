Wonder Man: Simon Williams' MCU Powers, Explained
This article contains spoilers for "Wonder Man" season 1, episode 8 — "Yucca Valley"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton's new series "Wonder Man" reimagines the titular Marvel character's history and present pretty liberally. However, it also keeps many core components of Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) intact ... even when it initially doesn't seem to do so. Though his circumstances and backstory differ, he's still an actor who prefers the thespian lifestyle over the idea of violent superheroics. Likewise, his superpower set turns out to be far closer to the classic Wonder Man abilities than it initially appears to be.
"Wonder Man" unfolds Simon's powers little by little. First, the show teases unspecified, seemingly telekinesis-like powers that can disrupt and destroy the environment in his vicinity. Then, it reveals that he also has super strength and durability. After he discovers that Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) has been working with the Department of Damage Control to keep tabs on him, Simon crashes out and creates a massive explosion, with him as the epicenter.
The season finale reveals the truth about Simon. His powers are actually all about controlling ionic energy, and as he rescues Trevor from a high-security prison complex, we find out that he has far more control than it initially seemed. In fact, Simon can use his destructive energies so precisely that he can fly through several floors of the facility while safely carrying Trevor.
All of this makes Simon a dramatically powerful figure who can potentially go toe to toe against some of the strongest MCU heroes and villains out there. Or rather, it would if he was actually interested in such shows of force.
Wonder Man is all about that ionic energy
The ionic energy manipulation reveal in the season finale is an important one, because this particular ability powers Wonder Man in the comics, as well. The print version of the character receives his powers from a treatment he gets from Baron Zemo (played in the MCU by Daniel Brühl), interestingly enough. Don't necessarily expect Zemo to bust out his "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"-era dance moves on this one, though — the MCU might have a hard time justifying a connection between a struggling actor and a Sokovian special forces officer.
Still, "Wonder Man" taking pains to keep the source of Simon's powers consistent with the comic book version is fun, especially considering how wild the show is otherwise happy to get. "Wonder Man" is one of the more grounded character studies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and its meta-commentary targets some of the biggests complaints about the superhero genre. That the show nevertheless finds unexpected ways to remain faithful to the source material only adds to its charms.
