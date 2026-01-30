Wonder Man Completes One Of The Most Surprising Heroic Arcs In The MCU

This article contains spoilers for "Wonder Man" season 1, episode 8 — "Yucca Valley."

The thing about Marvel's "Wonder Man" series is that it's about Ben Kingsley's returning Trevor Slattery as much as it is about Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's super-powered Simon Williams. Trevor was infamously introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a disgraced actor hired to play the Mandarin by "Iron Man 3" villain Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), and he's paid the price for the role ever since.

Trevor enters the show by stealthily setting up a "chance" meeting with Simon and worming his way into the younger thespian's good graces. He's acting under orders from the Department of Damage Control agent Cleary (Arian Moyaed), who's threatening to throw him back in prison if he refuses to comply. However, Trevor soon grows genuinely fond of Simon. After Simon finds out about Trevor's duplicity, the young actor's anger causes him to lose control of his powers and wreck the "Wonder Man" film set in a massive explosion. This prompts the ashamed Trevor to perform the noblest act available to him; donning the Mandarin costume once more, Trevor takes the blame for the explosion and goes to a high-security supervillain prison in Simon's stead.

We'd already seen hints of Trevor's redemption arc in previous MCU projects — namely, "Wonder Man" helmsman Destin Daniel Cretton's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," where the character played a pivotal supporting role and helped to defend the mythical village of Ta Lo. However, "Wonder Man" takes things a step further and completes Trevor's unexpected but welcome transformation into a bona fide hero.