The Mandarin Easter Egg You Probably Missed In Wonder Man Episode 2

This article contains spoilers for "Wonder Man" season 1.

"Wonder Man" is a more grounded take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest's eight-episode miniseries tells the story of Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a struggling actor who's trying to catch a career break while harboring a super-powered secret. Of course, any MCU series about struggling actors needs Trevor Slattery, aka the "fake" Mandarin (Sir Ben Kingsley), involved. He is the MCU's ultimate desperate actor, so much so that he accepts gigs that are genuinely criminal.

There is more to Slattery's oeuvre than Mandarin, but one moment in "Wonder Man" episode 2 proves that the role will always be a part of him. The scene in question sees Williams and Slattery visit the latter's apartment, where they discuss the Mandarin actor's life and storied career. During their conversation, we see a close-up of Mandarin's glasses and rings on one of Trevor's bookshelves, which is a fun Easter egg to a character who originally terrified Marvel Studios execs ahead of "Iron Man 3" hitting theaters.

That said, the Easter egg also foreshadows the return of Mandarin in a later episode. Like Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in "The Godfather III," just when Slattery thinks he's out, he gets pulled back in. Let's dig into that.