A Canceled Marvel TV Show Had A Big Impact On The MCU

We're coming up on two decades of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Depending on your relationship to the franchise, that will either feel wild or leave you baffled that the property hasn't already passed that mark. Sometimes, it feels like we've always been living in this post-"Iron Man" world — that the age of the cinematic universe is all there ever was. But even within the MCU itself, there have been various eras, with lots of experiments you may have forgotten Marvel Studios ever attempted.

Remember "The Incredible Hulk?" Remember when the MCU tried to ship Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)? And then there was the Netflix era of the "Defenders" shows — some of the most critically acclaimed entries in the entire franchise, some of which have since been brought back for new chapters on Disney+. Of course, those weren't the only MCU TV shows prior to the rise of Disney+. ABC had its own run with "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," which aired for seven whole seasons, along with a much shorter-lived series that most fans have almost certainly forgotten about: "Agent Carter."

Set in the wake of World War II, the show follows Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) in her work as an American intelligence operative. Atwell is great on the show, as she is in "Captain America: The First Avenger," but that didn't stop it from being canceled after just two seasons and 18 episodes. Still, the influence of "Agent Carter" can still be felt on the larger MCU, most directly in the form of Eric Pearson. The writer established himself at Marvel Studios with the ABC series, and he's since delivered back-to-back hits for the franchise, reinvigorating it at a time when the Marvel property has been struggling.