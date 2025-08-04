Why Marvel's Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Scene Didn't Connect To Fantastic Four

"Thunderbolts*" is one of the best movies Marvel Studios has produced since "Avengers: Endgame," a truly marvelous film that brings together characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a seamless way. Truly, this movie feels the closest to the achievement of the first "The Avengers" since it brings together characters not from the highest-grossing movies everyone already watched, but rather characters from forgotten sequels, straight-to-Disney+ movies, and TV spin-offs. That the team comes together as well as it does, and that the narrative both pays off their individual titles while also serving as a great standalone story, is a testament to the writing and directing of the movie.

Not only is "Thunderbolts*" a reminder that Marvel is at its best when it's about team-ups, but it's also a movie that has a fantastic post-credits scene. It actually feels like something that will pay off because it's essentially a tease for "Fantastic Four: First Steps." Except, that's not exactly true; nothing in the "Thunderbolts*" post-credits scene actually connects to "First Steps." That's because, as "Fantastic Four: First Steps" director Matt Shakman told Cinemablend, the post-credits scene was made after work had mostly ended on "First Steps."

"That was not something that I was familiar with because it hadn't been created at the time that I was working on my script," Shakman said. "I often use the metaphor of it's, you know, like a relay race, right? You pass the baton, you run your section of it as hard and fast as you can, do the best you can with your version of Fantastic Four — Earth 828, this world — and then you pass the baton, in this case to the Russo brothers."