Thunderbolts Confirms One Thing We've Always Suspected About Marvel Movies

It is no secret that Marvel is not where it was before 2018. "Avengers: Endgame" was the perfect bookend of that whole franchise, but when the Marvel Cinematic Universe charged forward, the pandemic messed up any and all schedules for a cohesive release order. Then there's the Jonathan Majors scandal that completely derailed the plans they did have, and when you add that to Disney+ releasing more Marvel Studios TV shows than one could feasibly watch, the interest in the grand Marvel Cinematic Universe experiment has waned significantly in recent years — as seen by the box office results.

This makes the positive response to "Thunderbolts*" — like /Film's own BJ Colangelo writing a glowing review praising the movie's maturity — a much welcome break. Having seen the movie, however, one thing becomes clear about what makes the movie just such a fun time.

"Thunderbolts*" is based on the comic book antihero team of the same name, which is essentially Marvel's answer to The Suicide Squad. Here, the team is comprised of loser antagonists who weren't big enough to be killed or imprisoned, but not small enough to leave behind. We focus on Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) a Red Widow assassin, Red Guardian (David Harbour) the Russian Captain America, Ghost (Hannah John-Kamer) the woman who can phase through objects from "Ant-Man," U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) a super soldier who murdered a guy with Captain America's shield, Bob/Sentry (Lewis Pullman), a superpowered individual with a dark past, and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) who needs no introduction.

It is a fun movie with a great sense of humor, some cool visuals, a third act straight out of anime, a poignant exploration of mental health, and of course, a great cast. But what truly makes "Thunderbolts*" shine is the fact that it's a team-up movie, allowing the humor and the drama to emerge from the dynamics between the characters. After watching the movie, it became clear that what we've always suspected about Marvel movies is true — they are better when they focus on a team.