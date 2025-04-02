Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7 Continues The Show's Trend Of Wasting Great Characters

This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" season 1, episode 7.

"Daredevil: Born Again" season 1 is infamously a salvage job that has undergone the kinds of extensive rewrites, reshoots, and creative changes that have been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's recent, turbulent years. While it doesn't suffer quite as much from the patchwork nature of its production as the safe and forgettable "Captain America: Brave New World," a viewer can't help but wonder just how much of the good stuff the revamps took away.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the way "Daredevil: Born Again" uses its most fascinating new characters, most pointedly Muse (Hunter Doohan). The show has already removed one of Muse's most terrifying abilities from the comics. Now, episode 7 has reduced the mysterious and dangerous serial killer artist who's able to terrorize the entirety of New York City into what amounts to a Dr. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) fanboy with some tae kwon do lessons under his belt. Granted, he puts up a decent fight against Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) when the hero confronts him as Daredevil in Heather's office — but at the end of the day, the much-hyped Muse ends up with a bullet in his head after very little meaningful screen time.

Throwing such an eye-popping villain out of the proverbial window this easily makes one wonder just how big Muse's role was in the show before the revisions, and in general, it leaves the impression that this fascinating character could have been so much more. What's worse, this is the second time "Born Again" has committed this exact faux pas.