10 Worst TV Show Finales Of All Time, Ranked

Sometimes even the most beloved television series completely botch the landing, derailing their respective legacies. Whether its a payoff that left audiences desperately wanting more or with creative directions that baffled fans, some destinations don't live up to the journey to get there. The burden of expectation runs higher the more popular a show is, but that doesn't excuse a decidedly bad series finale. A lackluster ending runs the risk of tainting a celebrated show's story, crumbling under the pressure of giving viewers a rewarding coda.

We're highlighting the shows that ended their runs on notoriously mediocre notes, unable to provide audiences with a satisfying conclusion. This list focuses on relatively popular shows with terrible endings. If a show was never that well-received to begin with, no one expects its finale to be any different. Some of these finales do have their own vocal defenders, but looking back at them, these episodes marked a huge swing and a miss creatively.

Ending each of these series on an embarrassing or head-scratching last note, these are the worst TV show finales of all time, ranked.