Only One Game Of Thrones Cast Member Was Happy With Their Character's Ending

"Game of Thrones" ended its momentous run on HBO in May of 2019, and to say that viewers were disappointed by the six-episode final season is ... an understatement. ("The Game of Thrones" series finale has a few champions right here at /Film, and I love them, but they're wrong.) So, what does Sophie Turner, who originated the role of Northern noble Sansa Stark, think of how her character's story came to a close — and would she ever don Sansa's heavy furs again and return to the fictional realm of Westeros?

In an interview with The Direct, Turner — who's been working steadily on thrilling shows like the Amazon crime drama "Steal" — was asked if she'd consider playing Sansa again now that there are several "Game of Thrones" spin-offs. ("House of the Dragon," the first prequel/spin-off, hit HBO in 2022, while 2026 has given us the absolutely delightful prequel/spin-off "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.")

Turner, naturally, led with a joke ("Show me the money"), but she otherwise didn't take a strong stance on the issue. "I don't know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it," she remarked.

As Turner pointed out, though, she likes Sansa's happily-ever-after. "But I feel that I was very happy with the way Sansa ended her story in 'Game of Thrones,' and no one else was really happy with their ending," she admitted. "I feel like I got a good one, and so I don't know if I could revisit it. Maybe it would be an utter joy, or maybe it would be trying to cling on to something that was magic back in the day that can't be recreated." Ultimately, she has a pretty sensible condition: "I would have to see a script."