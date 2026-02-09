Sophie Turner's Prime Video Crime Drama Series Is A Must-Watch For Game Of Thrones Fans

You might have missed that "Game of Thrones" veteran (and forthcoming "Tomb Raider" star) Sophie Turner is starring in a relatively new Amazon Prime Video series — one where she gets the chance to play a divisive and fascinating character caught up in a life of crime.

"Steal," as created and written by Sotiris Nikias and directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, spans six episodes and casts Turner as Zara Dunne, a young woman working at a finance firm called Lochmill Capital in London as a trade processor. In the very first episode (so, if you're planning to watch the show, this isn't any sort of massive spoiler), a group of robbers, who seem like they're trained for this exact scenario, show up at the bank and force Zara's fellow trade processor Luke Selborn (Archie Madekwe, who's known for "See," "Saltburn," and "Midsommar") and Zara to facilitate a massive transfer of wealth. This transfer basically empties out Lochmill Capital, and in the pilot, we get a really interesting clue about Zara's trajectory ... because, as someone wonders if the robbery was an inside job, she smiles to herself.

I'll leave the rest of the secrets of "Steal" intact so that you can discover them for yourself, but the point is that, as we've come to expect, Turner is very, very good on this show, which also features fellow British luminaries like Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Peter Mullan, and Anna Maxwell Martin. In recent interviews, Turner has actually opened up about playing her intense, tricky, and deeply complex character.