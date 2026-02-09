Sophie Turner's Prime Video Crime Drama Series Is A Must-Watch For Game Of Thrones Fans
You might have missed that "Game of Thrones" veteran (and forthcoming "Tomb Raider" star) Sophie Turner is starring in a relatively new Amazon Prime Video series — one where she gets the chance to play a divisive and fascinating character caught up in a life of crime.
"Steal," as created and written by Sotiris Nikias and directed by Sam Miller and Hettie Macdonald, spans six episodes and casts Turner as Zara Dunne, a young woman working at a finance firm called Lochmill Capital in London as a trade processor. In the very first episode (so, if you're planning to watch the show, this isn't any sort of massive spoiler), a group of robbers, who seem like they're trained for this exact scenario, show up at the bank and force Zara's fellow trade processor Luke Selborn (Archie Madekwe, who's known for "See," "Saltburn," and "Midsommar") and Zara to facilitate a massive transfer of wealth. This transfer basically empties out Lochmill Capital, and in the pilot, we get a really interesting clue about Zara's trajectory ... because, as someone wonders if the robbery was an inside job, she smiles to herself.
I'll leave the rest of the secrets of "Steal" intact so that you can discover them for yourself, but the point is that, as we've come to expect, Turner is very, very good on this show, which also features fellow British luminaries like Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Peter Mullan, and Anna Maxwell Martin. In recent interviews, Turner has actually opened up about playing her intense, tricky, and deeply complex character.
Sophie Turner loved the opportunity to play a messy character like Zara in Steal
As Emily Zemler pointed out in her profile of Sophie Turner for the Los Angeles Times in January 2026, Turner filmed "Steal" back in 2024, right around the time when she was enduring a public and vitriolic split from pop star Joe Jonas (one made all the more complicated by the fact that the couple shares two young children). The reason I mention that is because both Zemler and Turner basically posit that playing someone as tricky as Zara Dunne in "Steal" was probably therapeutic for Turner at this specific time in her life.
"Easy women are boring," Turner told Zemler in the profile. She continued:
"I want really nuanced, layered characters. I want big character changes. I want to see a progression. To be a character who doesn't know where she's going, doesn't know what she wants to be, feels stuck, feels stalled, feels under-appreciated — that's nice for us to see onscreen. I like seeing women at their rawest and most vulnerable. It's quite liberating to play."
Not only that, but Turner also spoke to the fact that she, as an actor and a human being, has been in the public eye since she was quite young (more on that in a second) and, as such, feels like she was afraid to push any boundaries whatsoever. Thankfully, this is something she can safely explore at work — and ultimately, Turner thinks everything that Zara does in "Steal," heightened as it gets, is understandable in a way.
"It was basically: What makes good people do bad things?" Turner mused. This is a fascinating query, and again, I won't spoil all the twists and turns of "Steal." Still, this isn't Turner's first brush with a difficult character.
Truthfully, Sophie Turner played a divisive and sometimes difficult character on Game of Thrones
When she first appeared in "Game of Thrones," which premiered in 2011, Sophie Turner was around 13 years old — which makes sense narratively, since she was playing Sansa, the eldest child of one of the show's ostensible protagonists, Eddard "Ned" Stark (Sean Bean). At first, Sansa is really annoying. In contrast to her ambitious younger sister Arya (Maisie Williams), all Sansa wants is to marry the prince of the Seven Kingdoms, the absolutely odious Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) ... but when Joffrey chops Ned's head off for the crime of being completely right about the fact that Joffrey is an illegitimate heir to the Iron Throne, Sansa realizes that maybe this whole situation isn't such a fairy tale after all.
Throughout the rest of "Game of Thrones," Sansa grows up, to say the least. Even though I don't love a line she gets in the show's rightfully-maligned final season where she says she would have remained a "little bird" her whole life if she hadn't been brutalized by a series of horrible men, Sansa is, for better and for worse, defined by her quick thinking and irrepressible determination, even when she finds herself in a truly terrifying situation. (Being forcibly married to Iwan Rheon's sadistic Ramsay Bolton, who makes Joffrey look like a newborn puppy and truly earns his horrific death, comes to mind.)
By the time "Game of Thrones" concludes, Sansa has finally earned herself a title (Queen in the North, specifically), giving her one of the show's "best" endings. Still, her journey getting there was fraught, scary, and gave Turner the chance to play an often messy but ultimately compelling character. That undoubtedly prepared her for "Steal," which is streaming on Amazon Prime now.