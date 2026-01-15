Sophie Turner's Lara Croft Is Revealed In First Look At New Tomb Raider TV Series
The term "iconic" is uniquely suited to Lara Croft, the badass archaeologist, treasure hunter, and, well, tomb raider from the "Tomb Raider" video game franchise. This influential character debuted in 1996 and has undergone several iterations since then, including multiple live-action film adaptations that flesh out Lara in distinct ways. Now, Amazon MGM's highly-anticipated TV adaptation of "Tomb Raider" is currently in production, with Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones") taking on the role of Lara Croft. To commemorate the occasion, Prime Video has unveiled a first-look image featuring Turner's titular adventurer, who can be seen boasting Lara's signature look from the original video games, replete with twin holsters for pistols.
In addition to Turner, the live-action series will also star the likes of Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, and Bill Paterson, among others. Phoebe Waller-Bridge of "Fleabag" fame is serving as the show's creator, writer, and head executive producer, while Chad Hodge is assuming the role of co-showrunner. Per this upcoming project's official press release, Peter Friedlander, Head of Amazon MGM Studios, had the following to say about the tone of the "Tomb Raider" series:
"'Tomb Raider' has always been defined by bold storytelling and unforgettable characters, and these new cast members bring incredible depth and gravitas to the series. With talents like Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs joining the ensemble, we're elevating this world in exciting new ways and can't wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience this next chapter of 'Tomb Raider.'"
The world of Tomb Raider is ripe for bold and exciting storylines
Just like Croft's design iterations, her character has also undergone a plethora of changes over the years. The 2001 movie "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" put Angelina Jolie in Croft's sturdy shoes, with the character being defined by her playful wit and a strong adventurous spirit (which often clashed with the shallow plotlines plaguing this particular live-action film series). 2018's "Tomb Raider" movie reboot then saw Alicia Vikander suit up as Croft, offering an uneven experience that couldn't quite capture the tone of its source material. Thus, Prime Video's "Tomb Raider" TV show has the potential to do justice to Lara's complexity — she is resilience personified, expertly balancing her whip-smart nature with vulnerability. Moreover, the series format could be better suited for a case-of-the-week approach, allowing Croft to show off her puzzle-solving prowess.
Amazon MGM's press release also includes Sophie Turner's sentiments about playing Lara Croft, with the actor briefly mentioning the character's legacy as a strong female role model in fiction:
"I've been a long-time fan of 'Tomb Raider' and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She's a fierce female role model!"
Whether the upcoming "Tomb Raider" TV series manages to do something new with the property, or will opt for a safe if accurate rehash instead, remains to be seen. A release date for the Prime Video adaptation hasn't been officially revealed yet, but stay tuned for more "Tomb Raider" updates at /Film. In the meantime, you can look forward to the video games "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" and "Tomb Raider: Catalyst," which are slated to arrive in 2026 and 2027, respectively.