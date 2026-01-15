Sophie Turner's Lara Croft Is Revealed In First Look At New Tomb Raider TV Series

Just like Croft's design iterations, her character has also undergone a plethora of changes over the years. The 2001 movie "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" put Angelina Jolie in Croft's sturdy shoes, with the character being defined by her playful wit and a strong adventurous spirit (which often clashed with the shallow plotlines plaguing this particular live-action film series). 2018's "Tomb Raider" movie reboot then saw Alicia Vikander suit up as Croft, offering an uneven experience that couldn't quite capture the tone of its source material. Thus, Prime Video's "Tomb Raider" TV show has the potential to do justice to Lara's complexity — she is resilience personified, expertly balancing her whip-smart nature with vulnerability. Moreover, the series format could be better suited for a case-of-the-week approach, allowing Croft to show off her puzzle-solving prowess.

Amazon MGM's press release also includes Sophie Turner's sentiments about playing Lara Croft, with the actor briefly mentioning the character's legacy as a strong female role model in fiction:

"I've been a long-time fan of 'Tomb Raider' and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male-dominated world. She's a fierce female role model!"

Jay Maidment/Prime Video

Whether the upcoming "Tomb Raider" TV series manages to do something new with the property, or will opt for a safe if accurate rehash instead, remains to be seen. A release date for the Prime Video adaptation hasn't been officially revealed yet, but stay tuned for more "Tomb Raider" updates at /Film. In the meantime, you can look forward to the video games "Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis" and "Tomb Raider: Catalyst," which are slated to arrive in 2026 and 2027, respectively.