Game Of Thrones' Creators Had Two Favorite Deaths On The HBO Series

This article contains a discussion of sexual assault.

A lot of people die on "Game of Thrones." No, really; the Washington Post actually tracked all of the show's deaths and figured out that 6,887 characters, both named and unnamed, perish throughout the HBO series (which is based on George R.R. Martin's equally bloody novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire"). Apparently, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss played favorites just a bit when it came to their 8-season series that massacred heroes and villains in equal measure (and, true to the saying, some of those heroes lived long enough to see themselves become the villain and whatnot). In a March 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote their Netflix series "3 Body Problem," Benioff and Weiss said there were two characters they just loved killing: Jack Gleeson's King Joffrey Baratheon and Iwan Rheon's dastardly bastard-turned-heir Ramsay Bolton.

"With Thrones, there was so much killing of good guys," Weiss said when asked about his favorite on-screen kills, "and we finally got to really kill both Joffrey in season four and Ramsay Bolton in season six. It was fun to go back to the old-fashioned joys of just killing off a really bad guy. ... It felt like it was balancing the scales a little."

Benioff then took up the mantle and honed in on Ramsay's death, which takes place at the end of the season 6 showstopper the Battle of the Bastards (more on that shortly). "For me, at the end of Battle of Bastards, when Sophie [Turner, who plays Ramsay's captive wife Sansa Stark] sticks the hounds on the Bastard, she doesn't walk away," Benioff clarified. "You don't really see the death. You see some of it in the background, but you don't really see the death. But what you do see is Sophie or Sansa's smile. It was just that feeling of — that's so epic. Sophie was so good. When she got that shot, I felt like I can now die happy."

