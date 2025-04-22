How Star Trek: Enterprise's Creator Feels About The Controversial Series Finale

In 2005, it appeared that "Star Trek" was pretty much over. And, rather tragically, it ended with more of a whimper than a bang. "Star Trek: Voyager" had finally completed its run in May of 2001, and a new prequel series, called just "Enterprise" at the time, was slated to begin the following September. When the World Trade Center Incident occurred on 9/11, though, the national mood changed overnight. The public was very suddenly uninterested in a sci-fi franchise about peace and diplomacy, and turned their attention to grittier, more violent, revenge-based entertainments like "24." "Star Trek" had been flagging in the ratings for a while anyway, but when "Enterprise" debuted on September 24, it seemed doomed from the start.

Advertisement

The "Star Trek" death knell became official in 2002 with the utter failure of "Star Trek: Nemesis," the lowest-grossing "Star Trek" movie to date. Meanwhile, "Enterprise" was eventually re-titled "Star Trek: Enterprise," and it began dabbling with long-form, multi-episode stories after two seasons. That didn't help it become more popular, though, and the series was canceled after four years.

The final episode of "Enterprise" was also rather disappointing. The show's creators — Rick Berman and Brannon Braga — had intended for the show to last for several more years before culminating with the formation of the Federation in the year 2161. The final episode, called "These Are the Voyages..." (May 13, 2005), rushed the intended finale via a time-shift forward to the days of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and presented all its events as a mere holodeck simulation. No one liked it. Not "Enterprise" star Scott Bakula, nor guest star Jonathan Frakes.

Advertisement

Braga admitted at a 2017 "Star Trek" convention (covered by TrekMovie) that he actually liked his script for "These Are the Voyages...," but totally understands the criticisms.