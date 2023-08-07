Even Jonathan Frakes Regrets The Infamous Star Trek: Enterprise Finale

"Star Trek: Enterprise" struggled throughout its four-season run. A prequel set in the 22nd century, before the Federation's founding, the series often felt like "Star Trek" was stuck in the past in more ways than one. The first two seasons hardly broke from the typical "Trek" formula despite the unfamiliar setting and the show bled viewership. Shake-ups in seasons 3 and 4 weren't enough to save the series. "Enterprise" was the first "Star Trek" since the original to not reach seven seasons and it put the franchise on hiatus, cementing its black sheep reputation. It didn't help that the series finale, "These Are The Voyages..." was a clunker.

The episode is centered around "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode, "The Pegasus." In that episode, Will Riker's (Jonathan Frakes) former commanding officer Admiral Pressman (Terry O'Quinn) comes to the Enterprise to lead a recovery mission of his old ship, the source of the episode's title. It turns out there was a mutiny on the Pegasus — Pressman was using the ship to test an experimental cloaking device (outlawed by the Federation). Riker, fresh out of the academy, naively defended his captain. Now, as he weighs his past actions, he considers his loyalty to Pressman over his new commanding officer, Picard (Patrick Stewart).

It turns out that Riker also had time to play on the Holodeck — he watches a recreation of the "Enterprise" crew's last mission for guidance and sees how Commander Trip Tucker (Connor Trinneer) met his end. Riker and Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) steal the spotlight in what was supposed to be someone else's send-off.