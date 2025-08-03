The 15 Best TV Shows On Showtime Right Now

Paramount has been in the news a fair bit recently, for good reasons (for people who love corporate consolidation, yay!!!) and, mostly, bad (for nerds who like boring stuff like free speech and political independence or whatever). But uh ... they did put a lot of Showtime content on Paramount+. That kinda makes up for it all, right?

The concerning and confounding decisions of the network's parent company aside, Showtime has long been the under-sung hero of prestige TV and the golden age of television at large. Would there be any shows with psychopathic, murderous protagonists without the success of "Dexter?" Would the political thriller subgenre be complete without "Homeland?" And is there a family drama so perfectly and relatably balanced between humor and heartbreak as "Shameless?" Unfortunately, you can't watch everything Showtime has produced on Paramount+ as of writing — that said, of the shows available, these are the 15 most deserving of a rewatch.