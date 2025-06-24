15 Best TV Shows Like Snowfall You Need To Watch Next

One of FX's most compelling original series in recent years is "Snowfall," which aired for six seasons from 2017 to 2023. The show was led by Damson Idris and chronicled the rise of a black crime family in Los Angeles during the '80s crack cocaine epidemic. More than just focusing solely on the City of Angels, the narrative expanded to explore the CIA's involvement in Nicaragua at the time along with the Mexican drug cartel's activities. A show that improved across each subsequent season, "Snowfall" was another thrilling crime series from FX in a long successful string of them.

Although "Snowfall" has been off the air for several years now, there are a number of similar shows fans can watch to keep those thrills going. From depicting other families involved in drug trafficking to expansive crime sagas, there is no shortage of excellent series tonally reminiscent of FX's long-running hit.

Here are the 15 best TV shows like "Snowfall" that you need to watch next.